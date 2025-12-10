Take 5 Oil Change Surpasses 500 Franchise Shops, Accelerates Northeast Expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change , a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, celebrated a major milestone yesterday: surpassing 500 franchise locations earlier in 2025. The Dec. 9 event in Philadelphia also marked the brand’s debut in the city, reinforcing its commitment to delivering convenient, high-quality car care to new markets while continuing rapid expansion across North America.

The celebration at one of Take 5’s newest franchise shops in Philadelphia highlights the brand’s strategic growth in the Northeast. In this region, Take 5 has more than doubled its footprint in just two years, signaling strong demand and rapid adoption of its stay-in-your-car oil change model.

“Crossing the 500-franchise shop milestone earlier this year is a testament to the trust customers place in our brand and the dedication of our franchise partners,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. “Our model continues to meet the needs of today’s drivers while creating scalable, profitable opportunities for franchise owners.”

Take 5 entered 2025 with strong momentum, building on a landmark year of growth. After surpassing 400 franchise locations and expanding into new markets in 2024, the brand has grown its franchise footprint by more than 110% in three years.

Take 5’s rapid growth has earned consistent industry recognition, ranking #27 on Entrepreneur’s 2025 Fastest-Growing Franchises list and #101 on Entrepreneur’s 2025 Franchise 500, highlighting the strength and long-term viability of its franchise system.

“The brand’s expansion beyond 500 franchise shops is fueled by franchise owners and their teams who provide genuine, reliable service at every bay,” said Eric Wollenhaupt, Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations at Take 5 Oil Change. “This milestone reflects not only scale, but the strength of our people-first culture that keeps customers coming back.”

As part of the celebration in Philadelphia, Take 5 hosted an “Oil for Oil” charitable event on Dec. 9, inviting community members to donate sealed bottles of cooking oil — one of the most needed items at local food banks — to Philabundance, a nonprofit food bank serving southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. Donors received 50% off an oil change and the Take 5 Oil Change Foundation contributed an additional $5,000 to support Philabundance’s mission to fight hunger.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations . For franchise ownership inquiries, please visit take5franchise.com .





Philadelphia’s First Take 5 Oil Change Shop Grand Opening on Dec. 9





In celebration of its first location in Philadelphia and surpassing 500 franchise locations, Take 5 Oil Change donated $5,000 to Philabundance to help the local community fight hunger

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to almost 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in just 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance—all without you ever leaving your car. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram . To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/ .

ABOUT DRIVEN BRANDS

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive services, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has approximately 4,900 locations across the United States and 13 other countries, and services tens of millions of vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.3 billion in system-wide sales.

