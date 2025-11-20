Take 5 Oil Change Opens First Philadelphia Shop, Announces December Charitable Event

PHILADELPHIA , Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change , a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, has opened its first shop within the city of Philadelphia at 2250 Cottman Ave. The brand already serves the greater Philadelphia region with a shop in Jenkintown, and another location is set to open this December in Montgomeryville. The new Philadelphia shop features three service bays where customers stay comfortably in their cars while receiving a high-quality oil change in just 10 minutes. No appointment is necessary, making it ideal for busy drivers.

“Bringing our services into Philadelphia reflects our commitment to making car care easier and more enjoyable to drivers everywhere,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. “As we continue to grow, we remain focused on consistently delivering fast, friendly and simple service that makes Take 5 Oil Change a trusted car care provider across the country.”

To celebrate its Philadelphia debut, Take 5 Oil Change will host an “Oil for Oil” charitable event all day on Dec. 9, inviting community members to bring a sealed bottle of cooking oil — one of the most needed items at local food banks — to donate to Philabundance, a nonprofit food bank serving southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. Donors will save 50% on their oil change, and the Take 5 Oil Change Foundation will contribute an additional $5,000 to support Philabundance’s mission to fight hunger.

The “Oil for Oil” celebration on Dec. 9 will also include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia at 2:30 p.m., lunch provided by a local business, and family friendly activities including meet and greets with the Take 5 Oil Change mascot.

“Opening a new Take 5 Oil Change location means more than just growing our brand, it’s about becoming part of North America’s local communities,” said Eric Wollenhaupt, Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations at Take 5 Oil Change. “We’re thrilled to work with local franchise partners who share our commitment to delivering fast, reliable, and simple service that drivers in Philadelphia can count on.”

Take 5 Oil Change is also offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. The brand honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, Take 5 proudly supports Folds of Honor , providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

The new shop is located at the corner of Cottman Ave. and Bustleton Ave. next to Midas Repair Shop, making it easily accessible for area residents and commuters.

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in approximately 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel strong growth across more than 1,200 locations nationwide.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to over 1,200 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in just 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance—all without you ever leaving your car. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram . To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/ .

ABOUT DRIVEN BRANDS

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive services, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has approximately 4,900 locations across the United States and 13 other countries, and services tens of millions of vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.3 billion in system-wide sales.

About Philabundance

Philabundance aims to drive hunger from our communities today and to end hunger for good. The organization reduces hunger and food insecurity by providing food access to those in need in partnership with more than 300 pantries, shelters, and other distribution sites across nine counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. In addition to food distribution, we reduce food waste, increase access to nutritious meals, and tackle the root causes of hunger through programs such as the Philabundance Community Kitchen culinary training and workforce development program. Learn more: philabundance.org

