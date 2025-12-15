Take 5 Oil Change Expands Further in the Boise, Idaho Market

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change , a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its new shop in Boise at 2606 S. Broadway Ave. The opening of this Take 5 Oil Change location within the city limits marks an exciting milestone for the brand. While Take 5 Oil Change has five locations across the broader area, this is the first shop located in the heart of Idaho’s largest city and state capital. Featuring two service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in just 10 minutes. No appointment is necessary, making it an ideal option for busy customers looking for a quick solution.

“We’re thrilled to open our first Take 5 Oil Change in the heart of Boise,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. “Our goal has always been more than fast, friendly, and simple service, it’s about building lasting relationships with the people we serve. Every new store is a chance to connect with local residents and provide car care experiences that our customers can count on every time they visit.”

This opening marks Take 5 Oil Change’s first shop in the state’s busiest city, adding to its footprint of convenient car care solutions across the U.S. The decision to further expand in the greater Boise market reflects Take 5 Oil Change’s strategy to grow in high-traffic, high-demand areas. The shop is located next to Dutch Bros Coffee and across the street from Jack in the Box.

“As a business owner in Boise, I’m thrilled to provide more convenient Take 5 Oil Change locations for this community,” said Rick Pierce, Founder and Managing Partner of Saranac Holdings, which is a Take 5 franchisee and owner of the new Boise shop. “We’re building something special here — service with heart, delivered in ten minutes or less, all while you stay comfortably in your car. We can’t wait to meet our new neighbors and keep Boise rolling.”

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in approximately 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 build loyalty and fuel strong growth across nearly 1,300 locations nationwide.

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change will be offering customers $25 toward any oil change during their visit for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor , providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations .





New Boise Take 5 Oil Change Shop

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to nearly 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in just 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance—all without you ever leaving your car. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram . To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/ .

ABOUT DRIVEN BRANDS

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive services, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has approximately 4,900 locations across the United States and 13 other countries, and services tens of millions of vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.3 billion in system-wide sales.

Media Contact:

Bolt PR

Take5@boltpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8567b6c6-f31c-4e9a-9a9b-c011d5f7079f