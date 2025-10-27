Sidetrade Completes Acquisition of ezyCollect

Sidetrade, a global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% of ezyCollect, a leading Australian SaaS provider specializing in Order-to-Cash solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

Announced on October 13, 2025 (cf. press release), the transaction marks another milestone in Sidetrade’s international growth strategy. Already established in Europe and North America, Sidetrade is now expanding its footprint into Asia-Pacific. The addition of ezyCollect provides the Group with a new growth engine in a highly dynamic, fast-growing market.

The transaction values ezyCollect at €37.3 million (A$66.5 million), including €34.7 million (A$61.9 million) paid in cash at closing and €2.6 million (A$4.6 million) in Sidetrade free shares, designed to retain the company’s two founders and key team members for a minimum of three years. In addition, the founders may be eligible for an earn-out of up to €5.6 million (A$10 million), based on ezyCollect’s Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth through the end of 2028. This earnout is currently estimated at approximately €3.3 million (A$6 million) and would be settled equally in Sidetrade shares and cash.

Sidetrade also plans to align long-term incentives for selected ezyCollect key employees by granting additional Sidetrade shares over the coming years as part of a dedicated equity plan.

The acquisition is financed with Sidetrade’s cash on hand and a €25 million long-term credit facility with an interest rate of approximately 3.1%, fully hedged. This structure allows the Group to preserve liquidity while maintaining flexibility for future M&A initiatives.

The transaction will be consolidated retroactively as of October 1, 2025. The addition of ezyCollect strengthens Sidetrade’s mission to democratize its agentic AI platform, Aimie, now set to transform financial performance for mid-market and large enterprises alike.

Sidetrade was advised by King & Spalding LLP (Laurent Bensaid, Julien Vicariot, and Carla De Checchi). ezyCollect was advised by AGC Partners, a US-based investment bank, and Thomson Geer, a leading Australian law firm.

Next financial announcement

Annual Revenue for 2025: January 20, 2026 (after the stock market closes)

Media relation @Sidetrade

Oli Thornton +44 7933 108 107 oli.thornton@sidetrade.com

Investor relation @Sidetrade

Christelle Dhrif +33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com



About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform designed to revolutionize how cash flow is secured and accelerated. Leveraging its new-generation agentic AI, nicknamed Aimie, Sidetrade analyzes $7.2 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in its Cloud, thereby anticipating customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of 40 million buyers worldwide. Sidetrade has a global reach, with 400+ talented employees based in Europe, the United States, and Canada, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Among them: AGFA, BMW Financial Services, Bunzl, DXC, Engie, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Morningstar, Page, Randstad, Safran, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Siemens, UGI, Veolia.

For more information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, the French version shall prevail.



