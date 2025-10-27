SLC Digital and IDEMIA Partner to Bring Hardware-Rooted Identity Verification to Financial Networks and Digital Ecosystems

NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLC Digital, a leader in SIM-based identity verification and secure communication technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with IDEMIA Public Security, the global leader in identity technologies, to advance the integration of hardware-rooted digital identity across financial networks, telecom ecosystems, and regulated digital platforms.









The collaboration will combine SLC’s SIM/eSIM-based Hardware Root of Trust (RoT) technology with IDEMIA’s advanced identity proofing and credentialing solutions, enabling enterprises to move beyond vulnerable, probabilistic verification methods such as SMS one-time passcodes and app-based authenticators. Together, the two companies aim to deliver deterministic, tamper-proof identity validation and secure communication channels that link verified users directly to trusted devices and networks.

“This partnership with IDEMIA accelerates our mission to make trusted digital identity a foundational layer of the global financial and telecom infrastructure,” said Travis McGregor, CEO of SLC Digital. “By binding identity to the SIM itself, we remove uncertainty from verification. It’s about protecting users, institutions, and transactions at the hardware level."

Through this partnership, IDEMIA Public Security and SLC will focus on real-world use cases, including high-value financial transactions, KYC and AML compliance, remittance integrity, and secure enterprise communication. The initiative also aims to support broader ecosystem adoption through integrations with blockchain networks, digital credential frameworks, and next-generation fraud prevention systems.

"This partnership represents a natural extension of IDEMIA’s mission to deliver trusted, privacy-preserving identity verification across physical and digital platforms,” said Matt Cole, CEO, IDEMIA Public Security. "By combining IDEMIA’s ID proofing and credentialing capabilities with SLC’s device intelligence, we offer an embedded identity solution that comprehensively strengthens authentication, accelerates compliance, and reduces fraud at scale."

The collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to enabling trusted, privacy-preserving, and interoperable identity verification across industries and a step towards setting a new self-sovereign standard for how humans, devices, and networks authenticate and communicate in an increasingly digital economy.

About SLC Digital

SLC is a next-generation secure messaging and mobile identity platform rooted in the SIM/eSIM infrastructure. By fusing telecom-grade security with enterprise-grade compliance, SLC enables financial institutions, remittance providers, and enterprises to verify identity and prevent fraud at the source — without relying on vulnerable SMS or device-based authentication. The company’s platform is built to global standards and trusted by partners across banking, telecom, and digital ecosystems.

