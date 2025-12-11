SLC Digital and Monogoto Partner to Deliver Secure, Deterministic Identity-Anchored Connectivity

New York, N.Y. - Palo Alto, California, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLC Digital, a pioneer in SIM-based identity verification and secure communication technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Monogoto, the leading provider of software-defined connectivity solutions. Through this collaboration, SLC Digital will leverage Monogoto’s secure, globally available connectivity platform to deliver identity-anchored services combining SIM-rooted identity with reliable, scalable and secure network connectivity.

SLC’s SIM/eSIM-based hardware root-of-trust provides deterministic, tamper-resistant identity verification for users and devices, eliminating the vulnerabilities inherent in software-based authentication such as SMS-OTP or app-based authenticators. Monogoto’s global connectivity infrastructure ensures these identity services operate reliably across geographies and device types.

Together, SLC Digital and Monogoto enable enterprises to deploy solutions integrating trusted identity and resilient connectivity facilitating secure communications, fraud prevention, compliance, and global device management under a unified platform.

“This partnership represents a transformative step for digital ecosystems across financial services, telecom, and other regulated industries” said Travis McGregor, CEO of SLC Digital. “As fraud becomes more sophisticated, industries relying on verified digital interactions need identity assurance rooted in hardware, not software. By partnering with Monogoto, SLC delivers this level of trust with reliable, global connectivity, a critical foundation for secure authentication, compliance, and real-time decisioning.”

"We're strong believers that the SIM card is the ultimate safeguard for protecting digital assets and value-based transactions," said Maor Efrati, CTO of Monogoto. "SLC Digital is doing exceptional work harnessing the advanced encryption capabilities inherent in SIM technology to combat identity fraud in digital transactions. We're honored that our APIs and global network infrastructure are helping bring such a compelling use case to life."

Join Monogoto and SLC at booth 10877 during CES for a fireside chat and live demo.

About SLC Digital

SLC is a next-generation secure messaging and mobile identity platform rooted in the SIM/eSIM infrastructure. By fusing telecom-grade security with enterprise-grade compliance, SLC enables financial institutions, remittance providers, and enterprises to verify identity and prevent fraud at the source — without relying on vulnerable SMS or device-based authentication. The company’s platform is built to global standards and trusted by partners across banking, telecom, and digital ecosystems. www.slc.digital

Contact: media@slc.digital





About Monogoto

Monogoto is a cloud-based connectivity provider offering secure, programmable, and global cellular connectivity for IoT, Private LTE, and 5G applications. Built on a zero-trust architecture and API-first design, Monogoto enables developers and enterprises to provision, control, and scale connectivity like software — across public networks, private infrastructure, and satellite links. With presence in 180+ countries, Monogoto powers next-generation applications across FinTech, supply chain & logistics, smart utilities, manufacturing, agriculture and more. Learn more at www.monogoto.io.

Contact: carla@monogoto.io