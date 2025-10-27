BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE – WTRG), Cadence Bank (NYSE – CADE), Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq – RNA), Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE – PLYM)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE – WTRG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Essential Utilities will be acquired by American Water Works Company, Inc. (“American Water”) (NYSE - AWK) in an all-stock, tax-free merger where Essential shareholders will receive 0.305 shares of American Water for each share of Essential they own at the closing of the transaction. Upon completion of the merger, American Water shareholders will own approximately 69% and Essential shareholders will own approximately 31% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

The investigation concerns whether the Essential Utilities Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/essential-utilities-inc-nyse-wtrg/.

Cadence Bank (NYSE – CADE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Cadence Bank will be acquired by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq – HBAN) in an all-stock deal valued at $7.4 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Huntington will issue 2.475 shares of common stock for each outstanding share of Cadence Bank common stock in a 100% stock transaction. Based on Huntington's closing price of $16.07 as of October 24, 2025, the consideration implies $39.77 per Cadence share.

The investigation concerns whether the Cadence Bank Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cadence-bank-nyse-cade/.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq – RNA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Avidity will be acquired by Novartis AG (“Novartis”) for $72.00 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Avidity Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/avidity-biosciences-inc-nasdaq-rna/.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE – PLYM)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Plymouth will be acquired by entities affiliated with Makarora Management LP and Ares Alternative Credit funds (“Ares”) for $22.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion, including the assumption of certain outstanding debt. The investigation concerns whether the Plymouth Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/plymouth-industrial-reit-inc-nyse-plym/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.