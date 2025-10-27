BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Sotherly Hotels Inc. (Nasdaq – SOHO), Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq – HOLX), Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – ATXS), PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq – PCH)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (Nasdaq – SOHO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Sotherly will be acquired by a joint venture of Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners, LP (“KWHP”) and Ascendant Capital Partners LP (“Ascendant”), where the joint venture will acquire all outstanding shares of Sotherly common stock for $2.25 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Sotherly Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sotherly-hotels-inc-nasdaq-soho/.

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq – HOLX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Hologic will be acquired by Blackstone in an all-cash transaction for $76 per share in cash plus a non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) to receive up to $3 per share in two payments of up to $1.50 each, for total consideration of up to $79 per share in cash. The non-tradable CVR would be issued to Hologic stockholders at closing and paid, in whole or in part, following achievement of certain global revenue goals for Hologic’s Breast Health business in fiscal years 2026 and 2027. The investigation concerns whether the Hologic Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/hologic-inc-nasdaq-holx/.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – ATXS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Astria will be acquired by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - BCRX) for a mix of cash and stock representing an implied value of $13.00 per Astria share, and approximately $700 million in enterprise value. The investigation concerns whether the Astria Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/astria-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-atsx/.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq – PCH)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, PotlatchDeltic will be acquired by Rayonier (NYSE - RYN). PotlatchDeltic shareholders will receive 1.7339 common shares of Rayonier for each share of common stock of PotlatchDeltic. The exchange ratio represents an implied price of $44.11 per PotlatchDeltic share. The investigation concerns whether the PotlatchDeltic Corporation Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/potlatchdeltic-corporation-nasdaq-pch/.

