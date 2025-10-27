BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE – VTLE), International Money Express, Inc. (Nasdaq - IMXI), PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE – PRO), TrueCar, Inc. (Nasdaq – TRUE)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE – PRO)

Under the terms of the agreement, PROS Holdings will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $23.25 per share in an all-cash transaction valuing PROS Holdings at approximately $1.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the PROS Holdings Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE – VTLE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Vital Energy will be acquired by Crescent Energy Company (NYSE - CRGY) (“Crescent”). Vital shareholders will receive 1.9062 shares of Crescent Class A common stock for each share of Vital common stock, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $3.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Vital Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $37.33 for the Company’s shares.

International Money Express, Inc. (Nasdaq - IMXI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Intermex will be acquired by The Western Union Company (“Western Union”) (NYSE - WU) for $16.00 per share in cash for each share of common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Intermex Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $22.37 for the Company’s shares.

TrueCar, Inc. (Nasdaq – TRUE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, TrueCar will be acquired by Fair Holdings, Inc. (“Fair Holdings”), an entity led by TrueCar founder Scott Painter. Fair Holdings will acquire the Company in an all-cash, go-private transaction at $2.55 per share, or an equity value of approximately $227 million. The investigation concerns whether the TrueCar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

