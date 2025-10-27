NewHydrogen Reveals Massive Source of Heat for ThermoLoop

The Company’s technical team has determined that the immense heat generated by current and future power plants can be used to power its ThermoLoop process

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: NEWH), the developer of ThermoLoop™, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world's cheapest clean hydrogen, today revealed that the Company’s technical team has determined that the immense heat generated by current and future power plants can be used to power its ThermoLoop process.

Now under development, ThermoLoop is a novel thermochemical process that uses inexpensive heat instead of expensive electricity to dramatically reduce the cost of clean hydrogen production.

Recently, the NewHydrogen technical team completed preliminary design and economic studies on integrating ThermoLoop with current and future power plants. The team concluded that power plants are an ideal source of constant and reliable baseload heat for powering the ThermoLoop process.

ThermoLoop can be retrofitted into current and future power plants. The benefits of this integration are twofold: power plants produce constant high temperature heat and high temperature steam – the two key ingredients needed for ThermoLoop to make cost-effective clean hydrogen.

In coal, gas or nuclear power plants, heat is produced first and then converted to electricity by mechanical turbine generators with relatively low efficiency. By coupling directly to heat from power plants and chemical process furnaces, ThermoLoop can eliminate most electricity use and overcome fundamental limits that have prevented electrolyzers from unleashing the Hydrogen Economy. The Company believes ThermoLoop has the potential to be far more cost-effective than electrolyzers in both capital and operating cost, unlocking the full potential and benefits of clean hydrogen.

Driven by population growth and the insatiable demand for AI, a substantial number of new power plants will be built in the future, thereby providing an even greater source of distributed, always-on heat to make large amounts of cheap clean hydrogen.

Currently, there are 2,500 coal power plants, 4,500 gas power plants and 440 nuclear power plants in the world. According to the World Nuclear Association, almost all major market research organizations forecast an increasing role for nuclear power as an environmentally benign way of producing reliable electricity on a large scale. The number of coal and gas plants are projected to go down. There are currently 70 nuclear reactors under construction across the world, and 110 new reactors are planned, providing up to 543 gigawatts of power by 2030. These estimates do not include the substantial buildout planned in the United States.

In September 2025, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, speaking at the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, announced that the United State will add 300 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity by 2050. He noted that the primary way to achieving this goal is through the deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). SMRs are a new class of compact nuclear reactors, ranging from 30 to 1,000 megawatts of thermal energy, designed for distributed power generation to serve datacenters, cities and regions. In 2024, Google signed the world’s first SMR power purchase agreement for up to 500 megawatts, with the first 50-megawatt plant sited in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Highlighting the potential scale, Dr. Eric McFarland, Chief Technology Officer of the Company, stated, “A small 50-megawatt SMR, for example, coupled with ThermoLoop (assuming 50% energy efficiency) could potentially produce approximately 54 metric tons of hydrogen per day. This is enough to fuel 54 standard 1-ton hydrogen fueling stations, handling 10,000 hydrogen fueled passenger vehicle fill-ups per day. This is the kind of scale and high reliability needed to enable a true Hydrogen Economy.”

Steve Hill, CEO, added, “Power plants new or existing, anywhere in the world, could integrate with ThermoLoop to enable around-the-clock, dedicated production or cogeneration of clean hydrogen. Based on our meaningful progress in the lab, we will soon be ready to hold discussions with current and future power plant owners, operators and developers about the opportunity to cogenerate hydrogen, a more valuable commodity than electricity, or even create standalone large scale clean hydrogen production plants.

Please see our Special Report with more information about this massive source of heat available to power ThermoLoop at https://newhydrogen.com/special-report-October-2025.

For more information about NewHydrogen, please visit https://newhydrogen.com/.

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing ThermoLoop™ — a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world's cheapest clean hydrogen. Hydrogen is important to modern life, and we can't live without it. Hydrogen is the key ingredient in making fertilizers needed to grow food for the world. It is also used for transportation, refining oil and making steel, glass, pharmaceuticals and more. Nearly all the hydrogen today is made from hydrocarbons like coal, oil, and natural gas, which are dirty and limited resources. Water, on the other hand, is an infinite and renewable worldwide resource. Currently, the most common way of making clean hydrogen is to split water into oxygen and hydrogen with electricity using an electrolyzer, a very expensive process. By using heat directly, we can dramatically reduce the use of expensive electricity. A massive source of inexpensive heat can be obtained from current and future power plants, especially small modular nuclear reactors. Working with a world class research team at UC Santa Barbara, our goal is to help usher in the clean hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion.

