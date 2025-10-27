Oxbridge Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results on November 6, 2025

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR ), (the “Company”), a leader in digitizing reinsurance securities as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus , today reported its plans to hold a conference call on Thursday November 6, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below.

Date: November 6, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Listen-only toll-free number: 877 524-8416

Listen-only international number: +1 412 902-1028

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at +1-201-493-6280

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call until November 20, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853

International replay number: +1 201-612-7415

Replay passcode: 13756757

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc., has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Company Contact: