Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 27 October 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 20 October to 24 October 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-10-20BUY509.750000487.50XAMS
2025-10-20SELL6409.8523446 305.50XAMS
2025-10-21BUY4109.8365854 033.00XAMS
2025-10-21SELL6409.8960946 333.50XAMS
2025-10-22BUY4399.8446474 321.80XAMS
2025-10-22SELL5509.8818185 435.00XAMS
2025-10-23BUY1119.7855861 086.20XAMS
2025-10-24BUY2359.7734042 296.75XAMS
2025-10-24SELL1309.8000001 274.00XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Q3 2025 results: 6 November 2025

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com  

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

