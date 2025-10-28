AKVA group ASA: Ex dividend of NOK 1.00 today

Issuer: AKVA group ASA

Ex. date: 28 October 2025

Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share

Announced currency: NOK

The expected date for the payment of dividend is on or about 4 November 2025.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in Euronext Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.

Dated: 28 October 2025

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com



