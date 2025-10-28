AKVA group ASA: Ex dividend of NOK 1.00 today

Issuer: AKVA group ASA
Ex. date: 28 October 2025
Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share
Announced currency: NOK
The expected date for the payment of dividend is on or about 4 November 2025.
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in Euronext Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.
Dated: 28 October 2025
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com