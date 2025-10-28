AKVA group ASA: Ex dividend of NOK 1.00 today

 | Source: AKVA group ASA AKVA group ASA

Issuer: AKVA group ASA
Ex. date: 28 October 2025
Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share
Announced currency: NOK

The expected date for the payment of dividend is on or about 4 November 2025.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in Euronext Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.

Dated: 28 October 2025
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

