Notification on publication of offer document in respect of mandatory public takeover offer

With reference to the announcement of 30 September 2025 regarding the obligation for the Kingdom of Denmark, via the Ministry of Finance, to make a mandatory public takeover offer to the remaining shareholders of Københavns Lufthavne A/S, the Kingdom of Denmark, via the Ministry of Finance, has today published an offer document, approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, including an acceptance form in accordance with Sections 3(2) and 21 of the Danish Executive Order no. 614 of 2 June 2025 on takeover offers (in Danish: Bekendtgørelse nr. 614 af 2. juni 2025 om overtagelsestilbud) (the "Danish Takeover Order").

The Board of Directors of Københavns Lufthavne A/S will issue a statement concerning the offer no later than 18 November 2025 in accordance with Section 23 of the Danish Takeover Order.

