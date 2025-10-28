Havila Shipping ASA: New contract with Peterson Den Helder BV for PSV Havila Borg

Havila Shipping ASA has signed another contract with Peterson Den Helder BV for the PSV Havila Borg on market terms.

The contract is in direct continuation of existing contract and for a firm period until late fourth quarter 2026, with further options for extension up to two years.



Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



