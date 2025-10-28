Virtune Implements Proof of Reserve Powered By Chainlink Across Its $450M+ Digital Asset ETPs To Elevate Institutional Transparency

Virtune, a leading Swedish-regulated digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange-traded products (ETP), has implemented Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve solution to bring enhanced transparency to the underlying assets within Virtune’s ETPs.

Stockholm, October 28th, 2025 – Virtune AB , a leading Swedish regulated digital asset manager and issuer of crypto ETPs, today announced it has implemented the Chainlink standard for verifiable data across its digital asset ETPs. This strategic integration positions Virtune as one of the largest adopters of Chainlink Proof of Reserve to date.

Virtune is deploying Chainlink Proof of Reserve, with the target of implementing it across all of its crypto ETPs, starting with the following products:



• Virtune Bitcoin ETP



• Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP



• Virtune Chainlink ETP



• Virtune Arbitrum ETP



• Virtune Polygon ETP



• Virtune Staked Solana ETP



With over $450 million in assets under management (AUM) across 19 ETPs and more than 150,000 investors, these products are listed on major European exchanges such as Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Deutsche Börse Xetra, Euronext Amsterdam, and Euronext Paris.

Chainlink Proof of Reserve can verify and publicly report the aggregated total of these distributed holdings without revealing the individual wallet addresses. Even if funds are moved for key rotation or other routine purposes, Chainlink Proof of Reserve helps reassure stakeholders that reserves remain fully intact and that Virtune’s crypto ETPs are always 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets.

“Providing transparency into the assets backing our crypto ETPs is core to our mission at Virtune. Chainlink Proof of Reserve is the industry benchmark for onchain reserve verifications, and integrating it enables us to deliver real-time, tamper-proof insights into our reserves. This is a significant step toward reinforcing trust in our products and setting a higher bar for accountability in the crypto ETP space.”

—Christopher Kock, CEO & Co-founder, Board member at Virtune

As capital markets digitize, the need for continuous, verifiable transparency is reshaping risk management and disclosure standards. Chainlink Proof of Reserve, powered by Chainlink’s SmartData framework, enables real-time, onchain verification of collateral—providing institutional-grade assurance that complements traditional custodial oversight and audit practices.

“Virtune’s integration of Chainlink Proof of Reserve across their full suite of crypto ETPs marks a major leap forward in transparency and trust for digital asset markets. As institutional-grade products become more deeply integrated with blockchain infrastructure, real-time, verifiable data becomes essential. We’re proud to support Virtune in setting a new standard for onchain financial transparency and helping accelerate the evolution of capital markets.”

—Colin Cunningham, Global Head of Tokenization & Alliances at Chainlink Labs.

This level of transparency is a leap forward for onchain financial integrity—and a signal to the market that crypto investment products can meet and augment traditional transparency standards. Virtune’s leadership in integrating Chainlink Proof of Reserve is a significant milestone—not just for the company, but for the broader shift toward transparent, accountable digital asset markets.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the backbone of the blockchain industry, the global standard for connecting blockchains to real-world data, other blockchains, governments, and enterprise systems. Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value across the blockchain economy, powering critical use cases across DeFi, banking, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), cross-chain, and more. Chainlink is widely adopted by major financial market infrastructures, institutions, and top DeFi protocols, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, Aave, GMX, Lido, and many more. Learn more by visiting chain.link .

About Virtune AB

Virtune is a Swedish-regulated digital asset manager and issuer of 100% physically backed crypto ETPs. The company has experienced rapid growth in the Nordics since listing its first crypto ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm in May 2023. Today, Virtune manages $450 million in assets under management and has earned the trust of over 150,000 institutional and retail investors. Since its inception, Virtune has prioritized investor protection, and its success stems from its transparent, regulated approach and strong commitment to innovation and educating the market about crypto assets and ETPs.



Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.