Ambow Education Expands HybriU™ Platform Globally Through Strategic Partnership with Bamboo System Technology

Collaboration broadens HybriU’s AI-education ecosystem, deepens its technology stack and strengthens international distribution across Southeast Asia

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a global innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, conferencing and events, today announced that its subsidiary, HybriU Inc., has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Singapore-based Bamboo System Technology Pte. Ltd. (“Bamboo Technology”), a leading provider of AI-powered learning management solutions in Southeast Asia, to mutually integrate their respective learning, training and collaboration technologies and expand monetization opportunities across education and enterprise markets.

Under the agreement, HybriU will integrate Bamboo Technology’s AI-driven LMS technologies — including AI tutoring, analytics, and personalized learning tools — into its innovative HybriU phygital solution. In turn, Bamboo Technology will embed HybriU’s immersive 3D-enabled, AI-driven phygital education and collaboration solutions into Bamboo Technology's LMS infrastructure, primarily its award-winning BambooCloud platform, to offer customers an enhanced, unified learning experience that bridges the physical and digital environments across classrooms, training centers and workplaces.

The partnership enhances HybriU’s technology backbone and expands its commercial reach, opening new joint-sales channels and strengthening its international distribution network across Southeast Asia.

“This partnership deepens our AI-stack and positions HybriU as a technology ecosystem rather than a standalone product line, marking another important step in our growth strategy,” said Dr. Jin Huang, Chairperson and CEO of Ambow Education. “It expands our commercial reach, opening new joint sales channels and strengthening our distribution network across Southeast Asia, while giving educational institutions, training providers and enterprises even more options within our phygital solutions.”

“HybriU's capabilities align perfectly with our vision to leverage AI and immersive technologies to redefine modern learning,” said Mr. Hao Yu, General Manager of Bamboo System Technology. “By combining Bamboo’s AI-powered learning architecture with HybriU’s cutting-edge phygital solutions, we are creating a smarter, more scalable and deeply engaging platform for clients across education and enterprises worldwide.”

Beyond mutual technology integration, the collaboration will also enable both companies to co-develop new AI-enabled modules and features tailored for education, corporate training and global enterprise collaboration. Joint solutions will be promoted through each company’s existing client networks and institutional partnerships, further broadening HybriU’s international access to new markets and verticals.

The agreement underscores Ambow’s continued execution of its growth strategy in 2025, under which it has advanced HybriU’s platform capabilities, diversified its product offerings and continues to build long-term strategic alliances to drive sustainable growth and global expansion.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) is a leading technology company delivering phygital (physical + digital) innovation solutions for education, enterprise collaboration and live events. Through its patented flagship platform HybriU™, Ambow is redefining the future of learning, communication and engagement by providing immersive, real-time experiences to organizations and audiences worldwide.

For more information, visit www.ambow.com and www.hybriU.com

Follow us on X: @Ambow_Education

Follow us on LinkedIn: Ambow-education-group

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” and similar expressions identify these statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and assumptions about Ambow and its industry. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Ambow undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

E-mail: ir@ambow.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1 212 481 2050

E-mail: ambow@tpg-ir.com