MEXC Launches New Earn Feature: Stake USDT to Earn BTC with up to 600% APR





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially launched a new feature on MEXC Earn — Cross-Asset Fixed Savings. This feature allows users to stake one asset and earn rewards in another, offering users a new way to grow and diversify their digital asset portfolios. During the limited-time event, users can stake USDT to earn BTC rewards, with annualized returns of up to 600% APR.

The event will be held from 10:00 UTC on October 28 to 10:00 UTC on November 27, 2025. Eligible users who have completed Primary KYC Verification can participate by staking USDT for a fixed period of 3 days to earn BTC rewards, with an estimated annualized return of 600% APR. The minimum individual staking amount is 100 USDT, and the maximum is 200 USDT.

This event highlights MEXC's commitment to delivering innovative and user-focused solutions in the crypto industry. By introducing the Cross-Asset Fixed Savings feature, MEXC empowers users to pursue passive income more efficiently. Leveraging its fast listing speed and broad range of tokens, frequent airdrop events, zero-fee campaigns, low trading fees, and industry-leading liquidity, MEXC has become the platform of choice for an increasing number of traders worldwide. MEXC will continue to prioritize users, offering innovative and cutting-edge products and services that help them explore more investment opportunities in the evolving crypto landscape.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

