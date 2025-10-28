YourUpdateTV speaks with Mia Syn: FALL FAMILY RESET: EASY NUTRITION & LIFESTYLE STRATEGIES TO KEEP FAMILIES THRIVING ALL SEASON LONG

Mia Syn, MS, RDN, and Nutrition Expert partners with DS Simon Media, Linear Bar, SmartyPants Vitamins, Stanley Steemer, and Reserveage at The Vitamin Shoppe

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This is the time of year when families are settling into school routines and cooler weather. However, it is also a perfect season for resetting and refocusing on a household's overall health. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Mia Syn, shares her tips for creating a fall wellness plan that supports both body and home.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS SUPPORT

More moms are thinking beyond the basics this time of year. According to consumer research from SmartyPants Vitamins, many parents now view supporting their kid’s brain health just as important as supporting their immune health.

Syn says that’s why parents love SmartyPants Kids Multi & Omegas . It includes a focused blend of six research-backed nutrients, including Iodine, Riboflavin, Biotin, and Vitamins B6, B12, and C, to help support children’s brain health. Plus, overall, it contains 16 daily nutrients designed to help fill common gaps and to support kids’ growing bodies.

With unique ingredients like Omega-3s, Methylfolate, and Methylcobalamin, SmartyPants goes beyond the basics, offering a high-quality product including nutrients that are backed by science and easiest for the body to recognize and absorb. They are also Certified Free-From the 9 major allergens and a Clean Label Project® Purity Award winner.

Syn also points out one of the best parts—kids love the taste, making it one of the simplest, most stress-free ways to help support their wellness and brain health all school year long.

FUEL FOR THE SCHOOL RUN

About 65% of K-12 students are driven to or from school. That percentage does not even include the time parents spend in the car for extracurricular activities. That is why Syn recommends Linear Bar. “It delivers 20 g of organic, high-quality protein and 12 g of dietary fiber, and it’s free from seed oils and anything artificial. I know that’s important for many people these days,” says the nutrition expert.

Linear Bar has a candy bar-like taste with the perfect combination of real dark chocolate, a layer of caramel, and a chewy nougat center. These bars are the ultimate go-to after a workout or in-between school pick-ups for busy parents – or anyone looking for a clean and delicious protein bar.

Consumers can find Linear Bar on their website, on Amazon or Erewhon.

MAINTAIN ENERGY AND VITALITY

As a nutrition expert, Syn says aging is a gift and a natural part of life. For that reason, it is important for people to make decisions that help maintain their health and wellness goals.

“NAD, Resveratrol, and Quercetin are three of the most talked-about supplement ingredients that support healthy aging—and Reserveage NAD Resveratrol PLUS+ has all three,” says Syn.

This combination supports energy, heart and brain health, and provides cellular protection, DNA repair, and immune support. It is perfect for anyone who wants to feel their best throughout the fall and winter and into the new year and beyond.

Reserveage NAD Resveratrol PLUS+ is available exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe stores, or online at vitaminshoppe.com—the leading destination for lifelong wellness solutions.

DEEP CLEAN FOR A HEALTHIER HOME

Syn points out that overall wellness also includes the spaces people occupy, specifically their homes. She says it is important to target indoor allergens, dust, and bacteria, adding, “Believe it or not, studies show carpets and couches can be dirtier than a toilet. That’s why I recommend Stanley Steemer professional deep cleaning services.”

Stanley Steemer goes beyond surface-level clean, providing a truly deep clean, so people can breathe easier and feel healthier in their homes.

With cozy nights in, football weekends, and the holidays right around the corner, now is the time for a deep carpet and upholstery cleaning.

The nutrition and lifestyle expert says it is important to get a deep cleaning of the places and spaces families hang out in the most.

Find more at StanleySteemer.com.

