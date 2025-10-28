Climb Channel Solutions Announces North American Partnership with Halcyon

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced the launch of their partnership with Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider. The partnership expands Halcyon’s reach across thousands of value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs), making it easier for organizations of all sizes to access purpose-built ransomware prevention technology.

The partnership enables Halcyon to scale rapidly across SMB, commercial, and enterprise markets, leveraging Climb’s extensive partner network to increase awareness and adoption of advanced ransomware prevention solutions. Through this collaboration, more organizations will gain access to the industry’s only dedicated anti-ransomware platform designed to prevent ransomware from running, eliminate the need to negotiate or pay a ransom, and protect critical systems and data from extortion.

“Partnering with Climb Channel Solutions marks an exciting milestone in our mission to eliminate the risk of ransomware for every organization. Climb’s reach and reputation within the channel ecosystem enable us to extend our footprint and empower partners with the technology and resources needed to stop ransomware before it can run,” said Dave Pawlowski, Worldwide Vice President of Channels and MSSP, Halcyon.

“Halcyon’s platform is uniquely designed to eliminate the impact of ransomware and perfectly complements our ability to deliver emerging, best-in-class technologies to our partners,” said Dale Foster, CEO, Climb Channel Solutions. “Together we’re providing the tools and expertise MSPs and VARs need to protect their customers from one of today’s most damaging and costly cyber threats.”

The Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform combines multiple prevention engines, key interception, automated recovery, enhanced third-party security control protection, 24/7 managed services, and a ransomware warranty to eliminate the risk of ransomware and ensure operational continuity for modern businesses, now more accessible than ever through the Climb Channel Solutions partner ecosystem.

