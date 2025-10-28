Creative Realities Wins 2025 DIZZIE Award for Digital Transformation at Rogers Arena

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, today announced it has won the 2025 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Award in the Venues category for its Digital Transformation at Rogers Arena project in Vancouver, British Columbia. The recognition celebrates Creative Realities’ collaboration with Canucks Sports & Entertainment to deliver a large-scale digital transformation that elevates the fan experience, improves operations and drives new revenue through innovation.

“Winning the DIZZIE Award showcases the creativity and precision our team brings to every project,” said Rick Mills, CEO at Creative Realities. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it celebrates the intersection of technology, design and storytelling that defines our work at Rogers Arena and beyond.”

At Rogers Arena, Creative Realities led a complete digital modernization of the venue, installing more than 900 IPTV and digital signage endpoints throughout concourses, clubs, suites and retail spaces. The deployment is powered by Creative Realities’ Clarity™ Digital Menu Board software, integrated with a managed IPTV and digital signage platform to deliver real-time content, promotions and synchronized fan experiences across every screen.

Key innovations include:

“Moments of Exclusivity” that synchronize all screens during major plays or celebrations.

POS-integrated digital menu boards that enable instant pricing updates and targeted promotions.

A hospitality-driven content strategy that aligns the Canucks brand with elevated food, beverage, and retail experiences.



“The DIZZIE Award validates the vision we share with our clients to create smarter, more connected environments,” Mills added. “Rogers Arena shows how digital transformation can turn a venue into a living, breathing brand experience that inspires loyalty and excitement with every visit.”

The Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the leading event and community for digital signage and experiential design professionals. The DIZZIE Awards, presented annually by DSE and Questex, honor global excellence in digital signage, recognizing installations that blend creativity, innovation and measurable results across multiple verticals. Winners were announced on October 20, 2025, during the DSE conference in San Diego, California.

This win marks Creative Realities’ first DIZZIE Award in the Venues category and its first large-scale Canadian venue deployment, solidifying the company’s growing international footprint in sports and entertainment. The award-winning installation also lays the foundation for future enhancements that will continue to expand fan engagement and sponsor opportunities at Rogers Arena.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its Clarity™, ReflectView™, and iShowroom™ Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day to day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogic™ and AdLogic CPM+™ programmatic advertising platforms.

