BLAQclouds Appoints Dr. Tony Ratliff to Its Advisory Board of Directors

ROBESONIA, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Tony Ratliff to its Advisory Board of Directors.

Dr. Ratliff is a seasoned entrepreneur, investor, and company founder with a strong background in business development and innovation. An early investor in Blaqclouds (BCDS) and Rescue Tokens, Dr. Ratliff brings a unique combination of healthcare, finance, and startup experience to the advisory board.

He and his business partner successfully owned and managed nine dental practices before Dr. Ratliff retired from general dentistry to focus on his passion for startups, trading index futures, and global travel. In addition to his entrepreneurial achievements, Dr. Ratliff has served as a managing partner for two venture capital groups based in Indianapolis and has founded multiple companies across diverse industries. He has also shared his expertise as a lecturer in Entrepreneurship at Purdue University.

“I’ve invested in over 20 startups and built several businesses from the ground up, but I’ve never been this passionate about something. Blaqclouds has a great founder, an outstanding product, a strong team, and the most potential I’ve ever seen in a startup. I’m excited to be part of this group and ready to help in any way I can,” said Dr. Tony Ratliff.

Shannon Hill, President of Blaqclouds, Inc., added, “Dr. Ratliff’s entrepreneurial spirit and deep investment background align perfectly with Blaqclouds’ mission to innovate and lead in the Web3 space. His insight and experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our ecosystem and bring cutting-edge blockchain solutions to market. We’re honored to welcome him to the advisory board and look forward to what we’ll accomplish together.”

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet



For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io

Media Contact

Blaqclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io

