Innovate NY Backs Andrew Cuomo for Mayor; Championing Public Benefit Stablecoins with a $779 Million Annual Impact for New York Families

New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The independent political organization Innovate NY PAC today announced its endorsement of Andrew Cuomo for Mayor of New York City. This endorsement reflects a shared commitment to a forward-looking economic agenda that leverages blockchain, tokenization, public-benefit stablecoins, and artificial intelligence to generate new revenue streams, enhance civic services, and position New York City as the global capital of innovation and finance.





Why Andrew Cuomo?

“We believe Andrew Cuomo brings the leadership, experience, and vision to make New York City the global leader in innovation,” said Eddie Cullen, Chair of Innovate NY PAC. “Under his leadership, New York can once again become the city that drives opportunity for working families, entrepreneurs, and innovators alike.”

Our Policy Agenda for the Next Innovation Era

Public Benefit Stablecoins

Enabling projects like NYC USD™, the first stablecoin model that uses its yield to fund affordability programs, education, and civic services - proving technology can work for the people, not bureaucracies.



City Impact Tokens

Supporting initiatives such as the NYC Token™, which channels blockchain technology to drive new city revenue without additional taxes - funding affordable housing, infrastructure, and civic innovation through tokenized impact models.



Civic Real-World Tokenization

Promoting efforts such as Tokenize the Border™, which harness blockchain to promote binational collaboration, clean-energy zones, and economic growth. These projects show how innovation can help solve real issues like immigration through revenue-focused, cooperative models. By pioneering these civic tokenization frameworks, New York City positions itself as the national leader in applying advanced technology to global challenges - opening new markets for New York-based fintech, construction, and clean-energy firms, attracting investment capital, and creating high-skilled jobs in blockchain engineering, infrastructure, and policy development. In short, every breakthrough that begins at the border strengthens New York’s standing as the financial and technological capital of the world.



Cross-Border STEM Collaboration

Linking New York City and Africa through digital education, talent exchange, and research programs - building the foundation for global equity in innovation and expanding New York’s role as a global education and tech hub.



AI-Powered Smart Tariffs

Exploring AI-driven tariff systems that dynamically adjust based on real-time economic data, maximizing U.S. and NYC revenue while strengthening trade and promoting global fairness.





Why Does This Matter?

New York City stands at a crossroads. Traditional economic models can no longer keep pace with global innovation. By adopting blockchain and AI-driven finance tools, the City can:

Generate new public revenue without raising taxes





Empower small businesses and families with modern financial tools





Rebuild global investor confidence in New York





Lead the United States into the next generation of digital prosperity





About Innovate NY PAC

Innovate NY PAC is an independent expenditure committee dedicated to advancing innovation, technology-led economic growth, and public-benefit finance models in New York City. We operate independently of any candidate or campaign, and coordinate no communications or strategies with candidates or their committees.

Analysis prepared by Innovate NY PAC Policy & Research Team, illustrating how public-benefit stablecoin yield could be distributed to support city affordability.

Paid for by Innovate NY. CEO: Edward Cullen. Top Two Donors: Angel 501 LLC and Put NYC First, Inc. Not expressly or otherwise authorized or requested by any candidate or the candidate’s committee or agent. More information at nyc.gov/FollowTheMoney.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.