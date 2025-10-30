Innovate NY Launches New York City Student Education Plan for Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to Generate $2.8 Billion in Economic Output, Supports Andrew Cuomo for Mayor

New York, NY, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The independent political organization Innovate NY PAC today announced the New York City Student Education Plan for Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence, supporting Andrew Cuomo for Mayor - a groundbreaking proposal designed to generate $2.8 billion in annual economic output, create 62,000 new jobs, and position New York City as the national leader in education, technology, and innovation-driven revenue growth.

The plan will establish the largest STEM education facility in the United States, introduce blockchain and AI career certification programs across all five boroughs, and integrate cutting-edge blockchain gaming, metaverse, and data-science training into public education.

“Andrew Cuomo’s leadership and record of job creation show that when you invest in innovation and education, you create prosperity that lasts,” said Eddie Cullen, Chair of Innovate NY PAC. “This plan transforms New York’s public education system into a revenue engine - linking classrooms, careers, and economic growth.”

Building the Largest STEM Facility in America

At the center of the plan is a 2.3 million–square-foot innovation campus, the largest student-focused STEM complex in the nation.

• $3.5 billion total investment through public–private partnerships.

• 20 advanced laboratories, 10 incubators, and 5 immersive AI and blockchain training centers.

• 18,000 construction jobs and 3,500 permanent research and teaching positions.

• Expected $1.1 billion in recurring annual output through operations, research, and public–private collaborations.

Expanding Career and Technical Education

• 50,000 students enrolled annually in blockchain and AI certification programs by 2026.

• 25,000 paid apprenticeships in fintech, AI, and blockchain development, contributing $550 million in annual student wages.

• 15,000 students trained annually in blockchain gaming, NFT design, and metaverse storytelling.

• 100,000 students each year completing AI and blockchain modules in cybersecurity and engineering programs.

• Average graduate salary increase: $22,500 per year, yielding $500 million in lifetime wage gains per graduating class.

Blockchain Gaming and Creative Innovation

The plan launches the nation’s first public-school blockchain gaming and digital storytelling network, connecting New York’s youth to high-growth creative industries.

• 15,000 participants annually in esports, virtual production, and digital design.

• 50 industry partnerships with game studios and tech firms hiring locally.

• $400 million per year in creative economy growth.

• Targeting 1% of the global blockchain gaming market valued at $600 billion, representing $6 billion in potential local output.

Global Exchange and Hekima Partnership

Innovate NY PAC’s plan includes a partnership with Hekima University in Kenya to expand global research and educational collaboration.

• 250 digital research fellowships per year.

• 10,000 students connected globally via online classrooms.

• 1,000 scholarships for underserved STEM students.

• $300 million in international education and research revenue over five years.

Why It Matters for New York City

The New York City Student Education Plan for Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence is projected to generate $2.8 billion in annual economic output and $27 billion in total GDP growth over ten years.

Annual Economic Output Breakdown:

• $1.1 billion from STEM facility operations and partnerships.

• $550 million in apprenticeship wages and workforce spending.

• $400 million in creative and blockchain gaming revenues.

• $300 million from global research partnerships.

• $250 million in additional city tax revenue.

• $200 million from corporate sponsorships and innovation grants.

Ten-Year Impact:

• 62,000 new jobs citywide across construction, education, and technology.

• 500,000 students trained in emerging technologies by 2035.

• $6.3 billion increase in annual city tax receipts.

• $22,500 average salary premium for AI and blockchain graduates.

By combining education, innovation, and leadership, Andrew Cuomo’s vision and Innovate NY PAC’s mission will make New York City the global capital of blockchain, artificial intelligence, and workforce opportunity, turning public education into the cornerstone of economic prosperity.

About Innovate NY PAC

Innovate NY PAC is an independent expenditure committee dedicated to advancing innovation, education, and technology-driven economic growth in New York City. The organization operates independently of any candidate or campaign and coordinates no communications or strategies with candidates or their committees.

Paid for by Innovate NY PAC.

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.Innovatenypac.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

