Innovate NY Announces $4.2 Billion Annual Economic Output for New York City From Immigration Innovation Using Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence; Backs Andrew Cuomo for Mayor

New York, NY, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The independent political organization Innovate NY PAC reiterated its support for Andrew Cuomo for Mayor of New York City, emphasizing his leadership and commitment to making New York the global capital of technology, crypto innovation, and economic opportunity.





In alignment with that vision, Innovate NY PAC is advancing a pioneering policy framework known as Civic Real-World Tokenization through initiatives such as Tokenize the Border™ , a project designed to transform immigration and border management into engines of clean-energy development, job creation, and binational collaboration.

“Andrew Cuomo’s leadership represents the kind of forward-thinking, results-driven approach New York City needs to lead in the next era of innovation,” said Eddie Francis Cullen (EFC), Chair of Innovate NY PAC. “Projects like Tokenize the Border™ show how technology can turn challenges like immigration into opportunities for prosperity, security, and shared growth.”

About the Tokenize the Border™ Model

Tokenize the Border™ leverages blockchain to establish digital trade zones, smart checkpoints, and clean-energy corridors, converting traditional border costs into sustainable, revenue-generating infrastructure. The model projects a $500 billion annual trade surplus gain, two million new jobs across education, healthcare, and housing, and a 40% increase in cross-border trade efficiency.

By pioneering these civic tokenization frameworks, New York City positions itself as the national leader in applying advanced technology to global challenges - opening new markets for New York-based fintech, construction, and clean-energy firms, attracting international investment, and creating high-skilled jobs in blockchain engineering, infrastructure, and policy development.

Why It Matters for New York City

Under models such as Tokenize the Border™, New York City stands to generate an estimated $4.2 billion in new annual revenue through fintech, trade, and construction contracts tied to the deployment of tokenized infrastructure and blockchain logistics.

• $1.5 billion annually in blockchain infrastructure and compliance systems built by New York fintech firms

• $1.2 billion annually in engineering, design, and smart checkpoint technology sourced from New York–based construction and AI companies

• $800 million annually in clean-energy project financing and tokenized green bonds underwritten by the city’s financial sector

• $700 million annually in research, software, and educational innovation through partnerships with local universities and technology incubators

These new revenue streams not only strengthen New York’s technology ecosystem but also redefine the city’s role as the global hub for civic innovation and public-benefit finance. By leading the national implementation of tokenized border and trade systems, New York becomes the command center for the infrastructure economy of the next decade - anchoring jobs, capital, and technology leadership firmly in the city.

Why It Matters Nationally

Traditional immigration and border strategies cost the U.S. government nearly $250 billion annually, often reducing trade and productivity. In contrast, Tokenize the Border™ projects $200 billion in operational savings over five years, 95% reductions in human trafficking and smuggling, and a +4.0% GDP impact through infrastructure-led economic expansion.

By shifting the focus from enforcement to innovation, this initiative demonstrates how New York City’s innovation leadership can produce national solutions that combine transparency, security, and economic growth.

About Innovate NY PAC

Innovate NY PAC is an independent expenditure committee dedicated to advancing innovation, technology-led economic growth, and public-benefit finance models in New York City. The organization operates independently of any candidate or campaign and coordinates no communications or strategies with candidates or their committees.

Analysis prepared by Innovate NY PAC Policy & Research Team, illustrating how Civic Real-World Asset Tokenization can generate sustainable public revenue and job creation through blockchain-based infrastructure and clean-energy investment.

