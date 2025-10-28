DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Keyword(s): Bond / Real Estate

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG will not make an early partial repayment of the existing bond at the end of the year due to expected better conditions for potential real estate sales in 2026

28. Oct 2025 / 12:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Langen, 28 October 2025 – DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has decided today, due to better expected conditions for real estate sales next year and the funds to be generated thereof, not, as originally planned, to partially redeem its corporate bond 2019/2027 (ISIN: DE000A2YPAK1) early with EUR 50 million at the end of 2025. This results in an additional bullet payment for the company of 3 % on the currently outstanding nominal amount of the corporate bond totalling EUR 247.1 million. The corporate bond 2019/2027 has a term until the end of 2027.





End of Inside Information

