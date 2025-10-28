Kaskela Law LLC Investigates Fairness of Proposed $59.00 Per Share Buyout of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the proposed buyout of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) (“Heidrick” or the “Company”) stockholders to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair to the Company’s investors.

October 6, 2025, Heidrick announced that it had agreed to be acquired by a consortium of private equity funds at a price of $59.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Heidrick shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and will not be able to share in any future post-closing financial upside.

The investigation so far has discovered that the proposed transaction appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process and amount of monetary consideration potentially unfair to the Company’s current shareholders.

Heidrick shareholders who believe the buyout price is too law are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC

