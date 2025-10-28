VenHub Joins National Retail Federation as an Industry Partner Member

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or “the Company”), a developer of fully autonomous Smart Store technology, announced today that it has joined the National Retail Federation (NRF) as an Industry Partner Member.

The NRF is the world’s largest retail trade association, representing thousands of leading retailers and industry partners. Through its membership, VenHub gains access to NRF research, councils, and industry forums. The company will use these opportunities to share its perspective on autonomous retail and connect with retailers exploring automation, data-driven merchandising, and new convenience formats.

“Joining NRF marks an exciting step for VenHub,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub. “As part of the retail community’s largest network, we can exchange ideas, showcase our autonomous store platform, and learn from industry leaders who are exploring new ways to make retail more efficient, accessible, and responsive to customers.”

VenHub Smart Stores combine robotics, automation, and a mobile-first technology to create a seamless, unattended shopping experience. Each store is designed to operate around the clock, offering instant access to a broad range of products while maintaining secure, managed operations. Transactions are completed with speed, precision, and full contactless convenience. From snacks and travel essentials to late-night necessities, the store is ready every hour of the day.

As an NRF member, VenHub will participate in research programs, member discussions, and major events including Retail’s Big Show, where the company plans to demonstrate its latest store technology and connect with retailers interested in next-generation automation.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference callsor other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company’s objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

