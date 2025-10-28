NodThera Announces Appointment of Chris Guiffre, J.D., M.B.A., as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NodThera, a clinical-stage biotech pioneering a paradigm shift in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases through NLRP3 inhibition, today announced the appointment of Chris Guiffre, J.D., M.B.A., as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“We are pleased to welcome Chris to the NodThera team,” said Don Nicholson, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board of NodThera. “His successful track record guiding biotechnology companies through significant organizational growth will be an invaluable addition to NodThera as we continue to advance our wholly-owned pipeline of novel NLRP3 inhibitors. On behalf of the entire board and leadership team, I look forward to Chris’ many contributions as we work together to bring our important therapies to patients.”

Chris is a veteran biotech leader with more than 25 years of executive experience, serving in senior leadership roles across public and private life science and tech companies. Before joining NodThera, he served as interim CFO of Vizgen. Earlier, Chris served as President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Auron Therapeutics, where he also held CFO responsibilities. Prior, Chris was CFO & COO of Pear Therapeutics and, before that, held Chief Business Officer (CBO), CFO, COO, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) roles at Cerulean Pharma. During his tenure at Pear and Cerulean, Chris was instrumental in taking both companies public. He also has held senior executive positions at various life science and tech companies, including President & CEO of Alvos Therapeutics, CBO of Hydra Biosciences, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary at Cubist Pharmaceuticals, and Vice President, General Counsel & Clerk at Renaissance Worldwide. Chris received his J.D. from Boston College Law School, M.B.A. from Boston College Carroll School of Management, and B.S. from Babson College. Chris is additionally an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Management at Bentley University where he teaches a course on strategy.

“I am honored to join NodThera at such an exciting time in the company’s evolution as we advance our broad pipeline with the potential to transform the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases,” said Chris Guiffre, CFO of NodThera. “Since its inception, NodThera has built a tremendous reputation for pioneering science, and now the company is pursuing multiple, high-value Phase 2 clinical trials to treat inflammation-driven diseases at the source. I’m eager to work with our entire team to rapidly develop important therapies for patients living with diseases driven by inflammation.”

About NLRP3

NLRP3 activation mediates the release of proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-1β, IL-18 and IL-6, driving chronic inflammation in cardiometabolic, neurological and other diseases. NLRP3 Inhibition offers an alternative approach to therapeutic blockade of individual cytokines like IL-1β, IL-18 and IL-6.

About NodThera

NodThera, a US and UK based biotech developing best-in-class NLRP3 inhibitors, is pioneering a paradigm shift in the treatment of diseases driven by chronic inflammation. NodThera has built an advanced pipeline of multiple clinical-stage small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitors. Compelling first-in-class clinical data, including in patients with cardiometabolic and neurological diseases, is fuelling rapid clinical development towards multiple approvals.

NodThera is backed by top-tier investors including 5AM Ventures, Blue Owl Capital, Epidarex Capital, F-Prime Capital, Novo Holdings, Sanofi Ventures and Sofinnova Partners.

NodThera is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with R&D base in the UK. Learn more at www.nodthera.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn .

