NodThera Appoints Geoff McDonough, M.D., as Independent Board Member

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NodThera, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a paradigm shift in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases through selective NLRP3 inhibition, today announced the appointment of Geoff McDonough, M.D., as an Independent Board Member.

Dr. McDonough brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning R&D, commercial strategy, and global company building. He most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO). Dr. McDonough previously served as President and CEO of Sobi, overseeing substantial portfolio expansion and international growth. Earlier in his career, Dr. McDonough spent a decade at Genzyme, holding senior roles including President of Genzyme Europe and Senior Vice President & General Manager of the global Lysosomal Storage Diseases business. He trained in internal medicine and pediatrics at Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital, and earned his M.D. from Harvard Medical School.

“We are excited to welcome Geoff to NodThera’s Board,” said Don Nicholson, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board. “His breadth of global biopharma leadership experience and his proven strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to advance our cardiometabolic Phase 2 clinical trials and, ultimately, deliver valuable medicines patients with chronic inflammatory diseases.”

“It is a privilege to join NodThera’s Board as the Company approaches two critical Phase 2 readouts next year for NT-0796, a unique brain-penetrant, oral small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor,” said Dr. McDonough. “I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and management team to change what’s possible for millions of patients and families suffering from cardiometabolic disease.”

About NLRP3

NLRP3 activation mediates the release of proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-6, IL-18 and IL-1β, driving chronic inflammation in ca r diometabolic, neurological and other diseases. NLRP3 Inhibition offers an alternative approach to therapeutic blockade of individual cytokines IL-6, IL-18 or IL-1β.

About NodThera

NodThera, a US and UK based biotech developing best-in-class NLRP3 inhibitors, pioneering a paradigm shift in the treatment of diseases driven by chronic inflammation. NodThera has led the science for a decade; and has built an advanced pipeline of multiple clinical-stage small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitors. Compelling first-in-class clinical data, including in patients with cardiometabolic and neurological diseases, is fuelling rapid clinical development towards multiple approvals.

NodThera is backed by top-tier investors including 5AM Ventures, Blue Owl Capital, Epidarex Capital, F-Prime Capital, Novo Holdings, Sanofi Ventures and Sofinnova Partners.

NodThera is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with R&D base in the UK. Learn more at www.nodthera.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Investors and Media

Argot Partners

nodthera@argotpartners.com