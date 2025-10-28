Progressive Announces Investor Relations Call

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) will host an Investor Relations conference call on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, beginning at 9:30 a.m. eastern time. This quarterly call, which will consist of both a conference call and audio-only webcast, is scheduled to last 60 minutes and will consist of a question-and-answer session with Tricia Griffith, our CEO, and John Sauerland, our CFO. Call-in participants will be able to ask questions via phone, however, webcast participants will not be able to submit questions online.

On November 3, 2025, Progressive expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post its Shareholders’ Report, including the Letter to Shareholders from Tricia Griffith, to its website at https://investors.progressive.com/financials .

To receive the details on how to access the call or to join the webcast, visit Progressive’s website at https://investors.progressive.com/events .

Replays of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes. The archived webcast will be able to be accessed from Progressive’s website at https://investors.progressive.com/events and will remain available until November 5, 2026.

