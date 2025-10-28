New Partnership: Splashtop and Automox Partner to Deliver Reliable, Secure Remote Control for IT

CUPERTINO, CA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a global leader in secure remote access and support solutions, and Automox, the leader in autonomous endpoint management, today announced a strategic partnership to bring high-performance remote control capabilities to IT and security teams everywhere.

Through this partnership, Automox customers will gain access to Splashtop’s industry-leading remote control technology, trusted by millions of users worldwide for its efficiency, reliability, and security. Together, Automox and Splashtop are simplifying how IT and security teams manage, access, and support devices across distributed environments.

“Our customers rely on Automox to manage and secure every endpoint, no matter where it is,” said Justin Talerico, Automox CEO. “Partnering with Splashtop allows us to deliver the most reliable, secure, and performant remote control experience possible, eliminating friction and empowering IT teams to resolve issues nearly 50% faster.”

“Splashtop is built to integrate seamlessly with the platforms IT teams depend on, keeping users connected and productive wherever they are,” said Splashtop CEO and Co-founder, Mark Lee. “Partnering with Automox allows us to deliver dependable remote control that helps IT teams spend less time fixing issues and more time advancing the business.”

Splashtop provides industry-leading remote session performance with high throughput, cross-platform support, and enterprise-grade security certifications and features. Its flexible architecture makes it easy to embed secure remote access in Automox, giving IT teams the reliable connectivity they need to support devices at scale, conveniently through their existing stack.

The partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to delivering cloud-first IT operations that scale effortlessly across remote and hybrid workforces. By integrating Splashtop’s best-in-class remote control into Automox’s autonomous endpoint management platform, IT teams can expect faster issue resolution, improved user experiences, and a unified approach to device management and support.

The upcoming integration will provide Automox customers with seamless, Splashtop-powered remote control directly within Automox. The joint solution will be made available to Automox customers early next year.

About Splashtop

​​Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote access and remote support solutions that simplify secure performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Automox

Automox is the autonomous endpoint management platform for small to medium enterprises. Policy-driven, human-controlled automation empowers IT and security professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. Automox's cloud-native, automation-first platform helps IT and security leaders reduce risk and improve efficiency by delivering 65% faster patching and 44% more efficient security teams with automated configuration management across Windows, macOS, and Linux devices and servers worldwide.

Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.