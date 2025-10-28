Olympia Pharmaceuticals Strengthens National Presence, Bringing New Licensing to Mississippi

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia Pharmaceuticals , a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503A and 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility, today announces its expansion into Mississippi after successfully obtaining licensing in the state. This is a significant step in its goal to support healthcare providers across the country as Olympia is now licensed in 49 states across the U.S.

Expanding Olympia’s national presence has been at the heart of the company’s vision since its inception. From day one, the company has remained steadfast in its commitment to making quality healthcare solutions accessible across the nation. This expansion is not just about growing Olympia’s footprint, but about ensuring that healthcare providers and patients in every corner of the country have access to the vital compounded treatment options they need.

“Achieving licensure in Mississippi is a significant milestone for us, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our services in this new market,” said Mark Mikhael, CEO of Olympia Pharmaceuticals. “This new licensing not only represents a key expansion for our company, but also reinforces our ongoing commitment to improving healthcare access. By providing patients in Mississippi with the medications they need, we’re taking another step towards our mission of ensuring that quality healthcare and essential treatments are available to individuals across the nation, no matter where they live.”

With its new presence in Mississippi, Olympia is poised to deliver reliable and quality compounded medication solutions to healthcare providers and their patients. Olympia understands the importance of healthcare solutions and has worked tirelessly to meet the diverse needs of different communities. The company’s unwavering dedication to this cause is what has driven its success and continues to fuel its efforts as it expands further into new markets, building partnerships, and delivering innovative treatments to those who need them most.

“This is what we always envisioned for Olympia. Being able to support the healthcare industry across the country was the mission from the start,” said Stan Loomis, co-founder of Olympia Pharmaceuticals. “This licensure is important for not only healthcare providers and pharmacies in Mississippi, but for the patients as well. Allowing patients to have access to compounded medication is critical for their personal well-being.”

If you are a healthcare provider in Mississippi, visit www.olympiapharmacy.com to learn more about Olympia Pharmaceuticals’ product offerings and how it can support your practice with compounded medications.

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. Co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, the team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 48 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.