Sierra Auction and GovDeals Expand to Southern California with New Montclair Location

MONTCLAIR, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Auction, the Southwest’s largest public auction platform, and GovDeals announce the opening of a new location in Montclair, California — marking Sierra Auction’s first expansion beyond Arizona. This new facility, located at 5010 W. Mission Blvd., Montclair, CA 91762, is now officially open as the GovDeals Lot.

Sierra Auction is a full-service auction company specializing in the sale of vehicles, equipment, and surplus assets for government agencies, commercial businesses, and charity organizations. The company operates as a trusted marketplace within GovDeals, a Liquidity Services company that powers the world’s leading platform for surplus government and commercial property.

This expansion brings Sierra Auction’s total locations to three — joining existing facilities in Phoenix and Tucson — and supports the company’s growing footprint across the Southwest.

Great News for California Fleet Managers, Asset Owners and the General Public

Sierra Auction and GovDeals offer a unique opportunity for government and commercial fleet owners in California to sell retired fleet assets at zero commission and zero fees. Whether selling directly from the new Southern California lot or from the seller’s own facility, this expanded service provides a streamlined and cost-effective solution for surplus asset disposition.

The new location gives the general public a chance to participate in competitive public auctions, bidding on everything from vehicles and heavy equipment to surplus items at accessible prices. All auctions can be accessed online at www.sierraauction.com and www.govdeals.com.

“We’re thrilled to bring our trusted auction services to California and provide local governments and businesses with more tools to recover value from their surplus assets,” said Nick Carr, General Manager of Sierra Auction and Vice President of GovDeals. “Just as importantly, our auctions give the public a chance to bid competitively and win quality used vehicles, equipment, and goods at a fraction of retail value.”

Sierra Auction’s growth over the past year reflects a sharp increase in demand across a variety of categories, from heavy equipment and passenger vehicles to recreational and stationary items. The company continues to see strong momentum as a GovDeals marketplace.

About Sierra Auction

Sierra Auction is a leading full-service auction company specializing in the sale of vehicles, equipment, and surplus assets for government agencies, commercial businesses, and charities. Sierra Auction has been conducting sales for government agencies, corporations, bankruptcy trustees, financial institutions, and charitable organizations for over three decades. Sierra Auction is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services (LQDT), which supports millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.