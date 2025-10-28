AUO's Smart Energy Ecosystem Gears up for the New Era of Behind-the-Meter Storage

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by soaring power consumption and electrification demands from global data centers, coupled with the expansion of renewable energy and the subsequent challenges to grid stability and resilience, the "new era of behind-the-meter energy storage" is upon us. AUO Corporation, building on its extensive experience in the energy sector, is spearheading an initiative through AUO Energy Business. AUO has teamed up with its related companies StarShining Energy and its subsidiaries AET SustainTek, along with 21 partners, to attend Energy Taiwan 2025. They showcased an "Energy Storage as Priority x Solar-Storage Synergy" product portfolio. This included energy storage solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential customers, integrated with power plant construction, renewable energy investment, and energy management services. This comprehensive ecosystem aims to cut electricity costs, boost efficiency, stabilize power supply, and drive the transition to a low-carbon, net-zero future.

The President of AUO’s Energy Business, TY Lin stated: "In response to the government's push for behind-the-meter energy storage, storage is becoming a widespread priority. AUO has a deep commitment to the energy sector, backed by a strong reputation, long-term contracts, proven power plant results, and profound technical integration capabilities. This year, as a comprehensive green power expert, we have been working with 21 partners to expand our smart energy ecosystem. We hope to offer a one-stop green solution that covers power plant construction, energy management, and after-sales operation and maintenance. Together, we will enhance electricity efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and strengthen energy security, making us a key leader on the path to a sustainable future."

AUO Prioritizes Energy Storage to Expand a Robust Green Ecosystem and Strengthen the Power Grid

Driven by increasing AI-related power demand and rising renewable energy adoption, a stable energy storage system is vital for grid resilience. AUO offers smart storage solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings. By deploying behind-the-meter storage, these systems rapidly regulate frequency and voltage, optimizing energy use, drastically cutting peak-hour consumption, integrating power resources, and reducing electricity costs. They can also participate in demand response programs, achieving energy storage, conservation, savings, and stable supply to build a smart grid.

Leveraging its strong supply chain integration, AUO is partnering with ecosystem partners to build the AUO Energy Shop into a leading channel brand. Customers can make single-stop purchases of energy products, complete with professional consulting, installation, and O&M services, ensuring a reliable and efficient energy experience that fully meets policy incentives and diverse market demands.

Solar-Storage Synergy and Energy Management: One-Stop Solution for High-Efficiency Power Plant O&M

A stable power grid, coupled with solar-storage synergy, will maximize the effectiveness of renewable energy. AUO has been active in the energy sector for years, offering integrated capabilities for power plant construction and energy storage development. AUO has independently developed the SunVeillance smart cloud PV monitoring and management system, enabling real-time monitoring and data analysis. Through an intuitive command dashboard, users can easily grasp power information at a glance. The system also integrates weather alerts, such as typhoon warnings, effectively reducing labor costs, stabilizing power generation, and enhancing overall energy management efficiency.

AUO continues to deepen technological innovation and leverage group resources to expand the renewable energy industry chain. Through its subsidiary, StarShining Energy, AUO focuses on power plant operation and investment, building a sustainable green energy platform. By capitalizing on local supply chain advantages, it has achieved vertical integration and horizontal expansion of the industry chain, reaching an installed capacity of approximately 359 MW successfully connected to the grid to date. Moreover, its invested power plant, the Mao Cheng Green Energy Education Park, was honored with the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ 2025 Top Solar Award for its outstanding solar PV systems. The award recognized the park’s achievement in balancing environmental ecology with sustainable community development, demonstrating that energy security and ecological preservation can coexist.

AET SustainTek focuses on sustainable solutions such as carbon management, water treatment, and smart control. By integrating core technologies like AIoT, energy management, carbon emission monitoring, and smart manufacturing, the company promotes low-carbon, net-zero solutions. It also provides commercial and industrial energy management services, helping businesses conduct energy audits, reduce carbon, improve efficiency, and accelerate their carbon neutrality efforts.

AUO has dedicated itself to the energy sector for years. Leveraging its extensive technological advantages and project integration experience, the company coordinates green industry chain partners to create comprehensive energy solutions. Moving forward, AUO will continue to expand its smart energy ecosystem, focusing on energy usage efficiency to provide partners and customers with the best energy transition solutions for a sustainable, green life.

