OpenX and Attain’s In-Flight Sales Optimization Solution Delivers 14% Conversion Rate for McDonald’s

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenX Technologies, Inc., one of the world’s leading omnichannel supply-side platforms, and Attain, the most trusted and comprehensive source for live purchase data, today announced a groundbreaking supply-side in-flight sales optimization solution, delivering verified, sales-based outcomes to the programmatic ecosystem. Leveraging OpenXSelect and Attain’s real-time purchase data and insights, an OMD campaign achieved a 14.32% conversion rate, far surpassing industry benchmarks.

Retail media is projected to grow approximately 19% by 2026, reflecting a clear market shift toward outcome-based advertising currencies. The OpenX and Attain partnership introduces a groundbreaking supply-side solution enabling advertisers to track and optimize outcome-based metrics such as return on ad spend (ROAS), incremental conversions, and sales lift across multiple retailers at the individual transaction level.

Through this integration, McDonald’s realized substantial performance enhancements, including a 2.69% increase in new customer acquisition at a highly efficient cost-per-acquisition (CPA) of just $4.68, alongside a 1.29% lift in total sales. Incremental ROAS reached $10.92, underscoring the significant value derived from strategic media curation and real-time supply-path optimization.

Utilizing Attain's panel of over 10 million opted-in consumers and more than $700 billion in verified annual transactions across over 10,000 retailers, merchants, and brands, this turnkey solution delivers daily insights, streamlined through weekly automated reports requiring no additional advertiser setup. By uniting the power of OpenX’s proprietary supply-side identity graph available through its self-serve curation platform, OpenXSelect, and Attain’s live purchase data, this project unlocks real-time data for in-flight optimization that was previously out of reach for marketers.

Key benefits for advertisers include:

Outcome-Based Measurement: Accurately measure sales, conversion rates, incremental lift, and ROAS in-flight across multiple retail environments.

“Because of our relationship we're able to work together to not only meet campaign goals but also provide stronger results for our clients,” said Ronald Barillas, Associate Director, Digital Activation at OMD. “With OpenX and Attain, we’re optimizing based on verified outcomes. Advertisers are no longer forced to rely on proxies like CTR, which is a leap forward for programmatic and for our clients.”

“Bringing together live purchase data with actionable outcomes measurement empowers advertisers to move at the speed of the consumer and optimize every dollar in flight,” said Dave Constantino, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Attain. “This is a true leap forward, and it defines the future of campaign optimization, measurement, and cross-retailer sales performance reporting.”

“This campaign is just one example of how brands and agencies are working with SSPs to drive performance,” said Brian Chisholm, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at OpenX. “With OpenX and Attain, brand advertisers now have better control over their inventory, the ability to reduce duplicative bidding, and have access to true business outcomes.”

About OpenX

OpenX is an independent omni-channel supply-side platform (SSP) and a global leader in supply-side targeting, transparency, and sustainability. Through its 100% cloud-based tech stack, OpenX powers advertising across CTV, app, mobile web, and desktop, enabling publishers to deliver marketers with improved performance and dynamic future-proofed solutions. With a 15-year track record of programmatic innovation, OpenX is a direct and trusted partner of the world’s largest publishers, working with more than 200,000 premium publisher domains and over 100,000 advertisers. As the market leader in sustainability, OpenX was the first adtech company to be certified as CarbonNeutral™ and third-party verified for achieving its SBTi Net-Zero targets. Learn more at www.openx.com.

About Attain

Attain is the most trusted and comprehensive source for permissioned, real-time purchase data in the United States. By connecting directly with over 10 million consumers, Attain delivers unmatched accuracy and scale across audience activation, insights, and in-flight optimization, and measurement, helping marketers tie every dollar of media to real-world sales outcomes. Attain’s portfolio of owned and operated apps, spanning financial wellness and shopping rewards, empowers consumers to receive everyday value in exchange for the explicit permission to use their data for research, insights, and targeted advertising. For more information, visit attainoutcomes.com.

