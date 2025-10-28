AR/VR is Revolutionizing Medical Education & Training While Transforming Healthcare Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary

A recent report from ResearchAndMarkets said that the U.S. augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market size which was estimated at USD 1.03 billion in 2024 is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2025 to 2030. It said that advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure and increased venture capital investment, fueled by numerous start-ups and government programs such as NIH and FDA initiatives, support AR/VR research. In addition, the declining cost of head-mounted devices, rising demand from telemedicine, chronic disease care, and minimally invasive surgery, and integration with AI and 5G technologies for enhanced real-time diagnostics and clinical training. The report continued: “AR and VR are crucial innovations in immersive technology. AR enhances real-world perception by directly integrating digital information, such as sounds, images, or text, into our real-world viewpoint. This facilitates interactive experiences, allowing for the visualization of complex concepts within a tangible context. VR offers a comprehensive immersion, transporting users to a simulated environment. This allows for interaction within a digital space, offering an experience entirely distinct from the real world. These technologies are instrumental in advancing user engagement and understanding in various sectors. Virtual reality is revolutionizing medical education by offering immersive and interactive experiences that enhance knowledge retention and furnish environments for training devoid of risks. For instance, in March of 2023, Dr. Kei Ouchi, an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and advisor of Jolly Good, collaborated with Brigham and Women's Hospital to create VR content designed for emergency care. Under the guidance and supervision of Dr. Ouchi, Jolly Good is expected to develop live-action VR content across various medical specialties, with a collaborative focus on evaluating its educational impact.” Active Companies in the tech industry this week include zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS), QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO).

ResearchAndMarkets added: “Similar to VR, AR is significantly transforming medical education. It allows students to examine anatomical structures and disease pathologies through an interactive, three-dimensional format. For instance, in June 2024, GE HealthCare and MediView XR successfully implemented the first-ever clinical use of the OmnifyXR Interventional Suite at a medical center in Minneapolis. This cutting-edge solution combines augmented reality with live imaging and 3D anatomical views, aiming to streamline radiology procedures and improve real-time collaboration.” It concluded: “The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) is transforming healthcare by enabling more accurate diagnostics, immersive medical training, and enhanced surgical planning. AI powers real-time data interpretation in AR/VR platforms, improving clinical decision-making and personalization of treatment. This convergence is gaining traction in education and healthcare alike, as seen in cross-industry partnerships.”

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Expands Health Science Portfolio with New Immersive Applications for Anatomy and ECG Training - Company to Showcase Solutions at NCHSE Conference and Spotlight Session on October 30 - zSpace, Inc. ($ZSPC), a leader in immersive augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education, today announced two new strategic additions to its growing health science portfolio: BodyViz, a 3D anatomy visualization platform built from real medical imaging data, and a new version of Virtual ECG by zSpace [Video in progress], an interactive simulation that brings electrocardiography (ECG) training to life. Both are fully integrated into zSpace’s headset-free AR/VR laptop ecosystem, expanding access to high-quality health science education at a time when the nation will need at least 200,000 new nurses annually through 2030 and faces severe shortages across all healthcare professions. zSpace provides students and instructors with authentic, hands-on learning experiences that strengthen understanding, engagement, and career readiness.

Addressing the Healthcare Training Crisis - The United States healthcare system faces unprecedented workforce challenges. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the need for 1.1 million new registered nurses nationwide by 2030. Beyond physicians and nurses, the U.S. faces a projected shortage of more than 3.2 million lower-wage healthcare workers such as medical assistants, home health aides and nursing assistants within the next five years.

Traditional anatomy education faces its own crisis. Building cadaver laboratories costs several million dollars and requires extensive space and safety measures, while many countries face cadaver donation shortages. These barriers disproportionately impact community colleges, technical schools, and rural institutions—the very programs that train certified nursing assistants, medical assistants, and patient care technicians critical to addressing workforce gaps.

Democratizing Access to Authentic Anatomy Education - Through its integration with BodyViz, zSpace removes these barriers by providing authentic human anatomy education without the need for cadavers, expensive labs, or headsets. Built from MRI and CT data, BodyViz allows learners to explore human human anatomy in vivid, three-dimensional detail. BodyViz allows users to rotate, dissect, and filter layers of tissue to study muscles, organs, bones, and vasculature—all without cadavers or headsets. The experience deepens comprehension of anatomy and physiology, the foundational element for all health science education.

Meanwhile, Virtual ECG by zSpace transforms cardiac electrophysiology education into an immersive, interactive experience. Students can place and manipulate electrodes in 3D space and interpret ECG waveforms in real time. The result: learners can safely build foundational skills and understand how heart function connects to clinical diagnosis—before stepping into a real lab or patient setting.

"The healthcare workforce crisis demands innovative solutions that expand access to quality training," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "By introducing BodyViz and Virtual ECG to our platform, we're removing traditional barriers to health science education—no cadavers, no expensive labs, no headsets required. We're ensuring that students at community colleges, technical centers, and CTE programs have the same access to world-class anatomy education as major medical schools, preparing them for urgent healthcare workforce needs."

Experience zSpace at the NCHSE Conference - zSpace will showcase these new health science innovations at the National Consortium for Health Science Education (NCHSE) Conference in Cincinnati, OH, October 28–31, 2025. Spotlight Session: Immersive Technology for Health Science Credentialing: How AR/VR is Advancing Certification Prep and Career Readiness Thursday, October 30 | 2:15 PM – 3:00 PM | Rockwood Room - Continued… Read this full release and additional news for zSpace by visiting: https://zspace.com/newsroom

Other recent developments in the Tech/AR/VR markets include:

HUMAIN and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently announced a transformative collaboration to deploy advanced AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia ahead of the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference. This initiative will offer global AI inferencing services and be the world's first fully optimized edge-to-cloud hybrid AI. This program will position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for artificial intelligence and is a follow up of the announcement made by the two companies at the US – Saudi Investment Forum in May 2025.

Under the program, HUMAIN is targeting 200 megawatts starting in 2026 of Qualcomm AI200 and AI250 rack solutions to deliver high-performance AI inference services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and globally. This will enable enterprises and government organizations to harness the full potential of AI at scale, at industry-leading performance per total cost of ownership (TCO).

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) recently announced a new lineup of accessories designed specifically for GoPro 360 cameras, including the new MAX2 360 camera. The purpose-built accessories expand creative possibilities and enhance durability, power management, and mounting flexibility for creators pushing the limits of immersive 360 content. The new accessories are available today on GoPro.com.

GoPro's new 360 accessories are designed to keep up with your creativity and your adventures. Whether you're capturing immersive travel footage, carving down slopes, or building custom gear setups, GoPro has you covered.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, recently announced the launch of a new offering to help hospitals and health systems address workplace violence. This is the latest innovation within Teladoc Health's Clarity™ monitoring solution, which includes AI-enabled software, hardware and services that empower care teams to monitor care settings and quickly direct the right resources. The solution serves multiple use cases including virtual sitting and now virtual workplace safety intervention.

Workplace violence is a growing challenge facing hospitals. A recent survey found more than 80% of nurses have experienced workplace violence, and nearly half say violence has increased in recent years. According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence, compared to employees in other industries. Additionally, workplace and community violence costs hospitals more than $18 billion annually, according to a recent report from the American Hospital Association

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, recently announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Sky Commerce Co., Ltd. (“Sky Commerce”), a leading technology distributor in South Korea. The agreement appoints Sky Commerce as the exclusive distributor for Wearable Devices’ products in the specified territory, marking a strategic expansion into the dynamic South Korean market.

Under the Agreement, Sky Commerce will promote, market, and sell the Company’s Mudra Band and Mudra Link neural input wristbands and related services in South Korea, subject to meeting annual minimum purchase targets.

Wearable Devices and Sky Commerce are working together to finalize customary KC certification procedures in Korea, which are required prior to the commencement of sales.

