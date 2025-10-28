HTVRONT H10 12x10in Heat Press Redefines DIY with Bigger Coverage and Smarter Control

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTVRONT, a leading innovator in crafting technology, today announced the launch of its all-new H10 12×10in Heat Press — featuring a larger heat plate designed for more ambitious creative projects by creators and small businesses. The new model officially debuts on October 27, 2025, with a special introductory price available for a limited time.





Driven by market insights and user feedback, the HTVRONT H10 heat press was designed to meet the evolving needs of micro-businesses and mom-and-pop shops working with heat transfer vinyl projects. “Unlike many models that fall short in size or consistency, the H10 delivers greater coverage, reliable precision, and results that stand out,” said Tim, Product Director at HTVRONT.

These standout results of the HTVRONT H10 heat press are made possible by two key innovations: a larger-than-A4 (12" × 10") pressing area and a real-time pressure display system. The expanded heat platen makes it perfect for oversized T shirt press, as well as hoodies, bags, pillows, and more — completing each heat transfer vinyl project in one go and greatly improving efficiency for bulk orders. Its aluminum heat platen with a ceramic coating ensures rapid, even heat distribution and temperature stability for crisp, durable transfers that customers love. Meanwhile, equipped with a built-in pressure sensor, the HTVRONT H10 heat press provides precise, real-time pressure and time readings, allowing users to make quick adjustments as needed. When the timer reaches zero, the machine beeps to signal completion, making it exceptionally user-friendly.



Beyond these innovations, the unique dual-handle design of the HTVRONT H10 heat press is also a highlight, significantly enhancing press stability and effectively preventing edge lift. This versatile design allows the machine to handle both large projects and smaller items such as socks, bibs, and baby clothes. For added safety and convenience, it includes an automatic shut-off function and an insulated safety base, providing users with a secure, worry-free experience. Its matte-finish exterior adds durability, a refined tactile feel, and a sleek, modern look built to last.



Now available at a special introductory price of $99.99 (MSRP $129.99) for a limited time, the HTVRONT H10 12×10in Heat Press combines outstanding performance, precision, and ease of use. Ideal for customizing apparel, décor, and personalized gifts, the H10 heat press empowers creators to bring their ideas to life with professional-quality results, consistency, and efficiency.





“At HTVRONT, our mission is to make creativity accessible to everyone by advancing technology that simplifies and enhances the crafting process,” said Herman, CEO of HTVRONT. “We’re committed to bringing innovative, reliable tools like the H10 into more homes around the world—empowering makers everywhere to create, customize, and express themselves without limits.”

