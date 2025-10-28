New York, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing concerns about youth and adolescent mental health in the United States highlight the need for effective strategies focused on early identification and intervention. In response, the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) invites teachers, counselors, parents, and educators to join a webinar on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET, to explore how a public-health approach can help strengthen mental health in schools. Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, President and CEO of BBRF, and Dr. John N. Constantino, a leading child and adolescent psychiatrist, will discuss a public health approach for teachers and provide educators with a deeper understanding of the importance of incorporating universal screening and school based mental health initiatives in the classroom.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $475 million to fund more than 5,700 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

