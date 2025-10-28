Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey Calls for Fourth Graders to Enter 2026 Fun Things to Do Instead of Doing Drugs Contest

Millburn, NJ, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MILLBURN, NJ—The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) is calling on fourth-grade students across New Jersey to enter its 2026 Fun Things to Do Instead of Drugs Bookmark Contest. Students are encouraged to submit original artwork that promotes healthy, drug-free choices. Two winning designs will be printed and distributed statewide to classrooms in 2026.

Last year’s grand prize winners, Adrian Camilo, a student at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Jamesburg, and Madison Gunsch, a student at McDivitt Elementary School in Old Bridge, were selected from thousands of entries. Their creative designs showcased fun and positive alternatives to substance use and were featured on 40,000 bookmarks.

“This contest is a great way to empower young students to be leaders in prevention,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “By encouraging them to express what a healthy life means to them, we give them the opportunity to inspire their peers and take a stand against substance use.”

Submissions will be accepted through December 12, 2025. The contest is open to all New Jersey fourth-grade students.

For contest rules and submission details, visit drugfreenj.org/4thgraderules.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.