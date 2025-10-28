From Snacking to Snoozing: SUPERZOO 2025 Showcases Top Pet Care Trends on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUPERZOO 2025 marked its 75th anniversary with a milestone showcase in Las Vegas, where over 1,100 new products made their debut, setting the stage for what pets and their parents will see in stores in the months ahead. With annual pet spending surpassing $150 billion, this year’s trends highlight the balance between pampering and practicality — making everyday care calmer, cleaner and more connected.

Broadcasting live from the SUPERZOO show floor, Pet Trend Expert Sveta Pyntikova conducted a nationwide media tour, giving audiences a first look at the innovations driving today’s pet care.

Among the highlights from SUPERZOO 2025:

Smart, tech-savvy innovations that make daily care easier and more connected

Modern mealtime solutions tailored to feeding habits and preferences

Play and enrichment tools that build curiosity and confidence

Wellness essentials that support everyday health

Style-meets-function products designed to fit seamlessly into the home



SUPERZOO, North America’s most comprehensive pet product marketplace, is the premier destination to discover what’s next in pet care. Each year, it unites thousands of pet professionals, from established brands to emerging companies, offering unmatched access to new products, education and connections that strengthen the industry and celebrate the role of pets in people’s lives.

For more information, visit superzoo.org.

