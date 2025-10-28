1Kosmos Wins Two 2025 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , the leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it has received two awards in the 13th annual Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) Top InfoSec Innovator Awards: Most Innovative Identity Verification and Most Innovative Digital Identity Wallet.

“Being recognized with two Top InfoSec Innovator Awards highlights 1Kosmos’ innovation in advanced identity verification and digital identity wallets,” said Michael Cichon, Chief Marketing Officer at 1Kosmos. “Organizations are under pressure to reduce fraud, cut operational costs, and deliver seamless user experiences. Our platform meets these customer needs by stopping impersonation attacks at the source and enabling secure, reusable digital identities that scale across industries.”

“1Kosmos embodies three major features we judges look for: anticipating tomorrow’s threats, providing cost-effective solutions, and innovating in ways that get organizations ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Why 1Kosmos Stands Out

1Kosmos is recognized for its ability to prevent impersonation attacks at the most vulnerable points of interaction—during hiring, account recovery, and account login. Its identity verification platform delivers high-assurance proofing that binds credentials to real individuals in real time, stopping synthetic identities, deepfakes, and social engineering before they succeed.

Complementing these capabilities is a reusable digital identity wallet that integrates seamlessly with enterprise systems for rapid deployment. By giving individuals control over their verified credentials, the wallet eliminates reliance on centralized data stores, reduces fraud, and delivers a secure, modern experience that improves productivity and meets the privacy expectations of today’s workforce and customers.

1Kosmos is the only provider with FedRAMP High Authorization and Kantara certification as a full-service NIST 800-63-3 Credential Service Provider. The platform is deployed across banking, government, healthcare, and telecom sectors, conducting millions of authentications daily.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Now in its 13th year, Cyber Defense Magazine honors cybersecurity innovators through its annual InfoSec Awards, judged by industry veterans, entrepreneurs, and investors. The full list of winners is available at: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2025/ .

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users’ personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding , and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

