Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 20 to October 24, 2025

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM OCTOBER 20 TO OCTOBER 24, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 20 to October 2024, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/10/2025 FR0010451203 66 000 28,8417 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/10/2025 FR0010451203 42 500 28,7051 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/10/2025 FR0010451203 39 000 28,8417 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/10/2025 FR0010451203 38 000 29,0626 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/10/2025 FR0010451203 34 826 29,1832 XPAR TOTAL 220 326 28,9074

