Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 20 to October 24, 2025

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM OCTOBER 20 TO OCTOBER 24, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 20 to October 2024, 2025:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/10/2025FR0010451203 66 000 28,8417XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/10/2025FR0010451203 42 500 28,7051XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/10/2025FR0010451203 39 000 28,8417XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/10/2025FR0010451203 38 000 29,0626XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/10/2025FR0010451203 34 826 29,1832XPAR
   TOTAL 220 32628,9074 

