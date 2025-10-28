VRNT Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Renews Investigation Into the Proposed Sale of Verint Systems to Thoma Bravo

MONSEY, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP has renewed its investigation into the fairness of the proposed sale of Verint Systems (Nasdaq: VRNT) (“Verint”) for $20.50 per share in cash to Thoma Bravo announced on August 25, 2025.

On October 20, 2025, Verint filed a definitive proxy with the SEC concerning the proposed sale.

Based on our review of the proxy, we have renewed our investigation into whether there are any undisclosed potential conflicts of interest and other deficiencies adversely impacting the fairness of the process culminating in the proposed sale.

Additionally, we remain concerned that the sale price is below the price targets for multiple Wall Street analysts covering Verint prior to the announcement (source: TipRanks). Further, the sale price is a mere $0.03 above Verint’s closing stock price of $20.47 per share on August 22, 2025, the last trading day before the deal was announced on August 25, 2025.

If you remain a Verint shareholder and question the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/verint-systems/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com