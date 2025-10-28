Faraday Future Launches FX Super One MPV in the UAE, with the AIHEREV Max edition priced at 309,000 AED; Soccer Legend Andrés Iniesta Named First Super One Owner and Co-Creation Officer

The FX Super One is planned to be available in two powertrain options, initially the AIHER, and later, the battery electric (AIEV), each offering four editions: GOAT, Max, Pro, and Standard.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or the “Company”), a California-based global intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today held the Middle East final launch event for the FX Super One, positioned as a First Class EAI-MPV, at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. FF also announced that soccer legend Andrés Iniesta will become the first global owner of FX Super One and a Co-Creation Officer for the Company.

FF is introducing an innovative dual-payment purchase experience in the UAE, allowing customers to pay for vehicle purchases and after-sales services using both local currency and crypto currencies via a compliant partner.

A number of distinguished guests (TBD) and company executives attended the launch ceremony, including Mr. Nadhal, Director of the Office of His Highness Sheikh Hashar Al Maktoum Mohamed; Sheikh Rashid bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, member of the Ajman Royal Family; Representatives of the Qatari Government — Majdi, Ehab, and Mohammad; Sheikh Abdullah, FF investor and CEO of MIG Investment Group; Mr. Omar Abdullah Al Nuaimi from RAK Motors; and Mr. Hebron Sher, CEO of ZEVO Inc. (USA), representing FF and FX partners. Together with FF and FX executives, they witnessed the final launch of the FX Super One in the Middle East.

The FX Super One is planned to be available in two powertrain options, initially the AIHER, and later the battery electric (AIEV), each offering four editions: GOAT, Max, Pro, and Standard.

The AIHEREV Max edition is the first variant launched in the UAE, with a price of 309,000 AED, with other variants to be introduced and announced at a later stage.

The first global owner and Developer Co-Creation Officer of the FX Super One, Andrés Iniesta said, "The FX Super One represents a new height in intelligent luxury MPVs—it understands not only performance, but also the balance between people and life. On the road or in everyday moments, it shows the perfect blend of precision, comfort, and connection. I’m truly honored to join FF and FX in exploring a more intelligent and human-centered mobility experience.”

Interested future customers can place a pre-order through https://www.ff.com/ae_en/preorder/fx to enjoy priority delivery. A non-deposit of 5,000 AED secures your very own First Class EAI-MPV.

FX Super One Showcases Ten Core Highlights of the AIHER Edition Creating a New EAI-MPV Category in the Middle East and Addressing a Key Market Opportunity

At the launch event, FX unveiled core highlights of the FX Super One AIHEREV, redefining benchmarks for next-generation intelligent mobility.

1. AIHER Powertrain System — Delivering Performance, Efficiency, and All-Scenario Adaptability:

The FX Super One is equipped with the world’s first AI Hybrid Extended Range System, combining a 1.5T engine with dual electric motors. It accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds and delivers an impressive 963 km WLTC combined range, with a maximum system power of 337 kW and torque of 644 Nm. Through intelligent power distribution and adaptive mode switching, the AIHER 1.0 system provides the perfect balance of high performance, fuel efficiency, and all-terrain adaptability — offering users exceptional driving confidence in every scenario.

2. World Class Leading Spaciousness offering a VIP experience for every seat:

With an effective cabin length of 3,823 mm, FX Super One maximizes interior efficiency, with every passenger able to enjoy a true VIP-class experience.

3. Longest-in-Class MPV in the Middle East Region:

Measuring 5,410 mm (L) × 1,960 mm (W) × 1,890 mm (H) with a 3,275 mm wheelbase, it stands as the longest-in-class flagship vehicle in the region’s MPV segment, delivering an executive-class experience in all areas of vehicle capabilities and dynamics.

4. Only MPV in the Middle East with Standard AWD Across the Lineup:

FX Super One comes standard with an intelligent e-AWD hybrid system across the entire lineup — the only MPV in the Middle East to offer this feature, delivering an extremely attractive price to experience ratio.

5. Grand Hall of Possibilities — Adaptive Luxury for Every Occasion:

Super One AIHER EV Max offers standard first-class zero-gravity seats across all models, and a 2 + 2 + 2 flexible layout with a 1,845mm shared rail and flat floor offer effortless transformation between family and business needs.

6. Building the Quietest First-Class Cabin on Wheels:

The FX Super One redefines cabin serenity, achieving wind noise as low as 62.5 dB at 120 km/h. Its first-class zero-gravity seats with massage, leg support, and memory functions, combined with dual-layer acoustic and privacy glass and full-length privacy curtains for the second and third rows, create the quietest first-class cabin on wheels.

7. AI Luxury Chamber — The Most Luxurious Palace on Wheels:

FX Super One supports both in-cabin power supply and external discharge functions, unlocking limitless possibilities for travel and outdoor adventures.

From storage and camping to business hospitality, it transforms every journey into a luxurious experience, combining versatility with ultimate comfort.

8. Safety Fortress — The World’s First MPV with Full-Cabin Airbag Coverage:

FX Super One adopts a triple high-strength cage body with up to 81.96% high-strength steel, offering exceptional structural integrity. It is the first MPV in the world with full-cabin side-curtain airbag protection, surrounding all three rows for all-round safety.

9. World’s first Super EAI F.A.C.E. System:

FX Super One introduces the world’s first Super EAI F.A.C.E. System, breaking away from the traditional front grill design—the uniformity of traditional car design.

10. FF EAI Embodied AI Agent 6×4 Architecture:

Powered by the FF EAI Embodied AI Agent 6×4 Architecture, the Super One evolves from an AIEV into an embodied intelligent lifeform.

Strategic partnership with RAK Innovation City to build an EAI mobility ecosystem; more details on the FX4 model to be announced in November

In the UAE, the FX Super One comes with comprehensive support: a 6-year / 200,000-km new-vehicle warranty, an 8-year / 200,000-km warranty for the battery and drivetrain, and 6 years of 24/7 roadside assistance.

Initial deliveries and services are expected to begin in November of this year through RAK Motors, FX Super One’s strategic partner in the UAE. RAK Motors is FX Super One’s strategic partner in the UAE, responsible for localized sales, delivery, and after-sales services for both commercial and individual customers. With FF’s operational support, RAK Motors will also ensure seamless customer experience and aftersales care for all UAE-based users.

To enhance local production capacity, the Company will start the phase II expansion of FF’s Ras Al Khaimah Regional Factory and Operations and establish an EAI R&D Center in the UAE.

The FF Ras Al Khaimah Regional Factory and Operations Center, covering approximately 108,000 square feet, includes office areas, production workshops, and operational hubs, supporting the manufacturing of both FF and FX models.

At the UAE event, FF signed a strategic cooperation agreement with RAK Innovation City to jointly build a regional EAI mobility ecosystem.

“We expect the Super One to become a benchmark of Ultimate AI TechLuxury in the Middle East, and a co-creator of AI green mobility,” said YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of Faraday Future. “The initial deliveries in the UAE will start the FX Super One’s global journey — a strong start that will lay the foundation for our first vehicle off-line in the U.S.”

FF also shared that the initial product strategy launch of the second FX model, the FX 4, which is actively underway, with further updates expected in November.

FF Pioneers Crypto-Enabled Vehicle Purchases in the UAE, Stable Coin Accepted for Purchase

FX Super One introduces the UAE’s first dual-payment model, allowing customers to purchase vehicles and after-sales services using both local currency and crypto currencies, including stable coins through local partner Near3. With this, FF pioneers to enable meta-chemistry between EAI mobility and the on-chain economic ecosystem.

“Launching the crypto-enabled purchase model in the UAE marks a milestone in bringing EAI EV assets with the crypto economy,” said Tin Mok, Executive Director of FF’s Board and Head of FF Middle East. “Looking ahead, FF aims to build an integrated ecosystem combining EAI mobility, Web3, blockchain technology, and crypto asset applications.”

“The Middle East is also a key accelerator for implementing our “EAI + Crypto” Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge Eco-Strategy,” said YT. “We see the Middle East as the starting point to realize the deep convergence of AI and Crypto, Web2 and Web3, accelerating the meta-chemistry of intelligent mobility and the on-chain economy.”

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/.

