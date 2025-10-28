Crusoe Deploys NVIDIA BlueField-4 to Power the Next Generation of AI Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced a significant upgrade to its AI cloud platform with the integration of the next-generation NVIDIA BlueField-4 platform . The move extends the capabilities of Crusoe's proven NVIDIA BlueField-3 -based infrastructure, enhancing its ability to create secure, high-performance multitenant networks and providing a trusted path to 800Gb/s networking for the most demanding AI workloads. The announcement was made at the NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C. AI conference.

BlueField-4 offers a significant increase in compute power over its predecessor, serving as an accelerated infrastructure platform designed for complex, multi-service architectures. It provides the foundation for Crusoe Cloud’s secure multitenant cloud by enabling strong, zero-trust isolation between virtual instances. This allows Crusoe to deliver the full performance of its platform to customers while ensuring their environments remain secure and independently managed through software-defined controls.

"Crusoe is committed to building the world's most advanced AI cloud platform," said Crusoe SVP of Product, Erwan Menard. "Deploying NVIDIA BlueField-4 is an important step in that journey. Its remarkable compute power and advanced security features allow us to provide our customers with a secure, high-performance, and scalable platform so they can accelerate their pace of developing the next generation of AI applications."

“Secure, accelerated data center infrastructure requires advanced, multi-tenant networking that addresses performance and keeps data safe,” said Yael Shenhav, vice president, BlueField Products at NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA BlueField-4, Crusoe can provide customers with the full performance of its platform while maintaining secure, independently managed environments governed by software-defined controls.”

Crusoe's deployment of NVIDIA BlueField-4 continues the company’s track record of adopting cutting-edge technology for its scalable platform, so that its customers can spend less time managing infrastructure and more time innovating.

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. Crusoe provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale clean energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and empowering builders to reach their AI potential. Crusoe empowers its customers to build the future faster.

