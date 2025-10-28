Air Methods, Airbus, and ChristianaCare Celebrate Ribbon Cutting of New H145 D3 Aircraft at AMTC 2025

OMAHA, NE, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday at the Air Medical Transport Conference (AMTC) 2025, Air Methods, Airbus, and ChristianaCare celebrated the official ribbon cutting of ChristianaCare’s new Airbus H145 D3 helicopter. This event marks a milestone in emergency medical aviation for the Northeast, as ChristianaCare introduces the first H145 D3 to the region, further advancing the mission of providing lifesaving care when seconds count.

ChristianaCare, which was established nearly 25 years ago, provides service to Delaware and its surrounding states via two bases. One helicopter is based at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, with a second helicopter at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. ChristianaCare also maintains helipads at its Wilmington Hospital and Middletown Free-standing Emergency Department.

“We are proud to celebrate this moment alongside our longtime partners at ChristianaCare and Airbus,” said Air Methods CEO Rob Hamilton. “The H145 D3 demonstrates what’s possible when industry leaders come together with a shared purpose. Together, we’re advancing innovation, elevating safety, and ensuring the best possible care for every patient, every time.”

The state-of-the-art aircraft joins the ChristianaCare LifeNet air medical program, operated in partnership with Air Methods, expanding capabilities to serve patients across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The D3’s advanced avionics, increased cabin space, and smoother, quieter performance enable flight crews to deliver critical care with greater safety, precision, and comfort.

“This aircraft represents a transformative step in our commitment to delivering critical care when seconds count,” said John Roussis, program director at ChristianaCare. “With advanced capabilities that improve safety, reliability, and performance, the H145 D3 enables us to better serve patients and communities across the region while positioning ChristianaCare LifeNet at the forefront of air medical care.”

The H145 D3’s five-bladed main rotor system and enhanced engines improve power and efficiency while reducing maintenance and vibration—key benefits that translate to more uptime and better outcomes for patients.

“We’re proud to showcase this beautiful aircraft and celebrate two of our strongest partners, ChristianaCare and Air Methods,” said Bart Reijnen, President of Airbus Helicopters in the U.S. and Head of the North America Region. “The H145’s Helionix avionics suite and advanced autopilot reduce pilot workload and enhance safety, while the new five-blade rotor delivers a smoother, quieter flight, benefiting both crew and patients. Every detail of this aircraft is designed for high-tempo medical operations.”

