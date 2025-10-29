ibex Bohol Awarded First-Ever TESDA Enterprise-Based Education and Training Accreditation in Region

BOHOL, Philippines, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) accreditation by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), making it the first and only accredited enterprise in Central Visayas.

ibex has partnered with TESDA, the government agency responsible for managing and supervising technical education and skills development in the Philippines. This collaboration between ibex’s Talent Acquisition, Training, and Operations teams will enhance the company’s hiring capabilities while creating meaningful impact in the Bohol community.

“This partnership with TESDA is a testament to ibex’s long-standing commitment to the Bohol community and our dedication to developing world-class Filipino talent,” said Potski Alvarez, President of ibex Philippines. “As the first BPO company established in Bohol, being part of this landmark program allows us to strengthen our workforce while also contributing to the economic development of the region by providing industry-aligned training that opens doors to meaningful careers.”

The accreditation was awarded under the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act, which was signed into law in February 2025. The law seeks to strengthen collaboration among TESDA, enterprises, and technical/vocational training institutions to ensure that the Filipino workforce is equipped with industry-relevant, future-ready skills.

Under the five-year accreditation program, ibex is authorized to deliver Contact Center Services Training designed to bridge critical learning gaps in workplace communication, quality standards, and English proficiency, all of which are essential competencies in the call center industry. Those who complete the course will receive a nationally recognized TESDA certificate after undergoing 144 hours of enterprise simulation and customized training activities. TESDA scholarships, including up to 100% free tuition and training allowances, are available to qualified enrollees.

“With more than 15,000 employees across ten sites in the Philippines, ibex continues to set the standard for world-class culture, employee engagement, and innovation,” added Alvarez.

