E-Waste Management Market Size to Worth USD 259.5 Billion by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Waste Management Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The E-Waste Management Market was valued at USD 77.99 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 259.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.24% during 2025-2032.”

Increasing Adoption of Electronic Devices and Shorter Product Lifecycles Boost Market Growth Globally

Growing consumer demand for smart devices and shorter product life cycles due to greater electronic device use are contributing to the rise in e-waste production. As businesses continue to introduce new models periodically, outdated devices account for a significant portion of the waste that accumulates around. More e-waste is being produced, particularly in emerging economies, as a result of falling prices and more access to technology. Better waste management solutions have been demanded by the government and environmental organizations as a result. Due to stricter restrictions and growing awareness of responsible disposal, there will be a significant need for e-waste management and recycling technologies.

Get a Sample Report of E-Waste Management Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3204

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Waste Management, Inc . – eCycle

. – eCycle Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI) – Certified E-Waste Recycling

– Certified E-Waste Recycling Sims Limited – IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)

– IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Umicore – Precious Metal Recycling

– Precious Metal Recycling Aurubis AG – Multi-Metal Recycling

– Multi-Metal Recycling Veolia Environnement S.A . – WEEE Recycling Services

. – WEEE Recycling Services Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd . – Secure Data Destruction

. – Secure Data Destruction Tetronics Technologies Ltd . – Plasma Arc Recycling

. – Plasma Arc Recycling Stena Metall Group – Circular Recycling Solutions

– Circular Recycling Solutions MBA Polymers, Inc . – Recycled Plastics

. – Recycled Plastics Call2Recycle, Inc. – Battery Recycling

– Battery Recycling Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP) – IT Equipment Recycling

– IT Equipment Recycling Ecoreco Ltd . – E-Waste Dismantling Services

. – E-Waste Dismantling Services Reclaim Technologies Pvt. Ltd . – Reverse Logistics Solutions

. – Reverse Logistics Solutions Greentec – Secure E-Waste Disposal

E-Waste Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 77.99 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 259.5 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.24% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Application (Trashed, Recycled

• By Material (Metal, Plastic, Glass, Others)

• By Source Type (Household Appliances, Industrial Electronics, Consumer Electronics)

Purchase Single User PDF of E-Waste Management Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3204

Key Industry Segmentation

By Application

The recycled segment dominated the e-waste management market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 69% in 2024, as governments and corporations are focusing on sustainable disposal methods and circular economy principles. The trashed segment is growing at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising volume dumped away due to increasing improperly disposed electronics, mainly in underdeveloped countries as recycling needs organized infrastructures.

By Material

The metal segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 43% in 2024, due to the high value of recoverable gold, silver, copper, and aluminum. The plastic segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the 2025-2032 due to the increasing awareness regarding environmental pollution caused by plastic waste and growing efforts to recycle these plastics using chemical and mechanical recycling methods.

By Source Type

The household segment dominated the market and accounted for revenue share in 2024, owing to the high disposal rate of refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners. Consumer electronics is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid proliferation of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearable devices.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 38% in 2024, owing to its highly developed recycling infrastructure, environmental regulations, and high usage of consumer electronics.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing the fastest CAGR, fueled by the swift development of consumer electronics, growing urbanization, and rising disposable incomes. The rapidly expanding market for smartphones and appliances, especially in China and India, has produced a boom in e-waste.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on E-Waste Management Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3204

Recent News:

April 2, 2025 , WM Announces New, Modernized High-Tech Recycling and Renewable Gas Facilities Across U.S., WM announced plans to invest approx. USD 3 billion in its sustainability growth strategy, including upgraded recycling infrastructure.

, WM Announces New, Modernized High-Tech Recycling and Renewable Gas Facilities Across U.S., WM announced plans to invest approx. USD 3 billion in its sustainability growth strategy, including upgraded recycling infrastructure. April 21 2025, ERI and LG held free e-waste recycling events across the U.S. for Earth Day, encouraging consumers to responsibly dispose of electronics.

Exclusive Sections of the E-Waste Management Market Report (The USPs):

INNOVATION & R&D INVESTMENT INDEX – helps you analyze the percentage of revenue allocated to recycling technology advancements, automation in sorting systems, and sustainable refurbishing initiatives among leading market players.

– helps you analyze the percentage of revenue allocated to recycling technology advancements, automation in sorting systems, and sustainable refurbishing initiatives among leading market players. PATENT & TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT TRACKER – helps you monitor patent activity related to metal recovery, e-waste tracking, and material separation technologies, highlighting innovation trends over the past five years.

– helps you monitor patent activity related to metal recovery, e-waste tracking, and material separation technologies, highlighting innovation trends over the past five years. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you measure recycling efficiency rates, landfill waste reduction achievements, and energy consumption benchmarks across different e-waste material categories.

– helps you measure recycling efficiency rates, landfill waste reduction achievements, and energy consumption benchmarks across different e-waste material categories. MARKET PERFORMANCE & PROFITABILITY INSIGHTS – helps you assess revenue generation per ton of recycled material, year-on-year growth in waste collection and processing volumes, and profit margins across trashed and recycled applications.

– helps you assess revenue generation per ton of recycled material, year-on-year growth in waste collection and processing volumes, and profit margins across trashed and recycled applications. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & CERTIFICATION INDEX – helps you understand compliance levels with global environmental directives such as WEEE and RoHS, along with the share of e-waste handled through certified and formal recycling facilities.

– helps you understand compliance levels with global environmental directives such as WEEE and RoHS, along with the share of e-waste handled through certified and formal recycling facilities. FORMAL VS INFORMAL SECTOR ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate the structural dynamics of the industry by comparing formal and informal e-waste management channels and their impact on quality, safety, and sustainability outcomes.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.