MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has expanded its MEXC Loans product by adding Bitcoin (BTC) as a collateral option. Starting October 27, 2025, users can borrow USDT or USDC against their BTC holdings at rates from 5% APR, allowing them to access liquidity without selling their bitcoin.

MEXC Loans is a flexible lending service that allows users to pledge one cryptocurrency as collateral to borrow another. Borrowed funds can be used for spot and futures trading, earn products, withdrawals, or general liquidity needs. With BTC now available as collateral, users can access instant loans while retaining exposure to the price movements of their bitcoin. Interest accrues daily, and collateral is released once the loan is repaid.

Key Benefits

Low-Cost Capital: Borrow at rates starting from 5% APR (daily interest rate = APR / 365)

Borrow at rates starting from 5% APR (daily interest rate = APR / 365) Instant Loans: Borrow and repay anytime through a smooth, simple process

Borrow and repay anytime through a smooth, simple process High Initial LTV: Up to 85%, among the most competitive in the market

Up to 85%, among the most competitive in the market Versatile Usage: Use borrowed funds freely across MEXC products

Use borrowed funds freely across MEXC products Enhanced Capital Efficiency: Retain BTC exposure while unlocking liquidity



Users must complete Primary KYC verification before accessing the service.

This expansion reflects MEXC's commitment to providing flexible financial tools that maximize asset utility. The exchange will continue enhancing its product to better support users' trading and investment strategies within the digital asset ecosystem.

For complete product details and terms, please visit the MEXC Loans page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66bd115d-b391-4370-9dee-a35f4e5408f8